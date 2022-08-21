How data is changing the college experience

Naspa recognized colleges across the country last year with its inaugural Virtual Innovation Awards, for notable efforts designed to help students during the pandemic and beyond. One of the award winners was San Diego State University, which mines its data to identify students who haven’t registered by March or April for the fall semester, an early-warning sign that they may be in danger of dropping out. Teams of university staffers and peer mentors then reach out to these students via phone calls, text messages and emails. Early in the pandemic, they discovered that access to computers and stable internet connectivity were common obstacles these students faced with remote learning. In response, the university issued hundreds of laptops and internet-signal boosters.

