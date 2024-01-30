How to explain the budget to an engineer

“Yes. So, the ratio ballooned to 92% of the GDP in March 2021, as governments had to spend more in an environment where the private sector of the economy was in great trouble. Also, tax revenues fell, forcing the governments to borrow more. The ratio has since been falling and should continue to fall. The IMF has basically said that if the Indian economy faces a shock, this ratio will balloon to 100% of the GDP in the medium term by 2028. In the normal scheme of things, it expects the ratio to come down to 79.9% of the GDP by 2028, which is higher than where it was in years before covid, but only slightly."