HP board 12th result 2022 declared. 3 girls secure top ranks. Get direct link to check marks2 min read . 03:37 PM IST
- The results were announced by the board chairman Soni at 11.30am. The result can be viewed at the official website hpbose.org.
The HP Board Class 12 result has been declared by Himachal Pradesh Board Of School Education (HPBoSE) today, June 18.
The results were announced by the board chairman Soni at 11.30am.
The result can be viewed at the official website hpbose.org.
The HP board exams were conducted in two parts this year just like CBSE. In the second term examination, the results of about 87,871 students in class 12 have been prepared. The first term exams were held in October-November 2021.
The board exams were conducted from 22 March to 13 April.
A total of 93.91% of students have cleared it out of 87,871 students who took the exam.
The top three ranks have been secured by girls. Rank 1 was secured by Vani Gautam with 494 marks or 98.8%. Rank 2 was secured by Angel Sharma from Chamba and Vanshika Chaudhary of Solan by scoring 490 marks or 98%. Sheetal Verma of Shimla and Tanvi Verma of Solan got 489 marks or 97.8% and secured the Rank 3.
Vani is the daughter of Manmohan Gautam of Bilaspur. She scored 494 marks or 98.8% as a studet of the arts stream. She is a student of SVPM Govt Model Sr Sec School, Ghumarwin.
The topper list for the science stream has been declared.
Kshitij Saputra Gagan Kumar of Hamirpur secured the first place by scoring 493 marks out of 500 or 98.6%. Shagun Rana, of Kangra also got the first position as well as Akshita Sharma.
HP board 12th Result 2022: Here's how to check marks
Step 1: Go to the official website of HP board at hpbose.org via
Step 2: Click on the HP 12th Result 2022 link
Step 3: Login using your roll number
Step 4: Your marksheet will appear, take a print out
HP board 12th Result 2022: Here's how to check marks via SMS
Candidates can also check the result via SMS. The format to send an SMS is – HP10-digit exam roll number send it to 56263.