The top three ranks have been secured by girls. Rank 1 was secured by Vani Gautam with 494 marks or 98.8%. Rank 2 was secured by Angel Sharma from Chamba and Vanshika Chaudhary of Solan by scoring 490 marks or 98%. Sheetal Verma of Shimla and Tanvi Verma of Solan got 489 marks or 97.8% and secured the Rank 3.