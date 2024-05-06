HPBOSE 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will declare the Class 10th result on May 7, 2024. Earlier, HP Class 10 results were expected by 10 May, 2024. Students who appeared in the examination can check their Himachal Pradesh Board Result 2024 Class 10 score at HPBOSE official website, ie hpbose.org.
Students are advised to keep their HPBOSE Class 10th roll numbers handy so that they can easily check their score after the announcement of the result. The HPBoSE Class 10th results were held between March 2 and March 21. Nearly one lakh students participated in the exam. Last year, the results were declared on May 25. The passing percentage of students stood at 89.7% in 2023.
HPBOSE 10th Result 2024 Live: Re-evaluation process
HPBOSE 10th Result 2024 Live: Dissatisfied with his result, a student can opt for a re-evaluation or re-checking by depositing a fee prescribed by the HPBOSE
HPBOSE 10th Result 2024 Live: Result via SMS
Type 'HP(10-digit roll number)' (without space) and send it to 56263
HPBOSE 10th Result 2024 Live: Minimum passing marks
HPBOSE 10th Result 2024 Live: To be declared pass in the examination, a student of Class 10th must secure a minimum of 33% marks in each subject and an aggregate of 33% marks
HPBOSE 10th Result 2024 Live: how to check the result
HPBOSE 10th Result 2024 Live:
Go to the official website of HPBOSE: hpbose.org
Click on the “HPBOSE Matric Result 2024" activated link available on the homepage
Enter the login credentials like roll number and DOB
Click submit
A new window will open, and your HP Board 12th Results 2024 will be displayed on the screen
Review the scorecard carefully
Save and download; take a printout for future reference
HPBOSE 10th Result 2024 Live: Website to check the result
HPBOSE 10th Result 2024 Live: Students can check Class 1Oth Board results
hpbose.org
HPBOSE 10th Result 2024 Live: Details required to check result
HPBOSE 10th Result 2024 Live: To check their score, Class 10th students are required to enter the following details on the website link after it is active.
-Board roll number
-Admit card details
HPBOSE 10th Result 2024 Live: Himachal Pradesh Board to declare results tomorrow
HPBOSE 10th Result 2024 Live: Himachal Pradesh Board will declare Class 10th results tomorrow, Tuesday. Students are required to check their results on the official website of the board.
