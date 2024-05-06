HPBOSE 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: HP board to release Class 10 result tomorrow at hpbose.org, steps to check result

1 min read . 10:36 PM IST

HPBOSE 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education will announce the result of Class 10th students, who appeared in the exam in 2024, on Tuesday, May 7. Students can check their results at HPBOSE official website, hpbose.org