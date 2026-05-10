HPBOSE 10th Result 2026 OUT: 88.87% students pass — Check steps to download scorecard via DigiLocker

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) announced the much-awaited HPBOSE 10th Result 2026 on Sunday, 10 May. Lakhs of students who appeared for the matriculation board exams can check their scores directly on the official website, hpbose.org.
The official announcement of the Class 10 Himachal board result was made from the Dharamshala campus. As to Financial Express, the overall pass percentage recorded this year is 88.87%.
The HPBOSE Class 10 board examination was conducted in a single shift from 3 to 28 March. Students were reportedly given extra reading time before the examination started.
HPBOSE 10th Result marksheet downloaded from DigiLocker is legally valid under the Information Technology Act and is universally accepted by all schools and institutions for provisional admission into Class 11.
Because the Class 10 marksheet acts as a foundational document for future admissions and a legally valid proof of date of birth, students must cross-check all printed information on the provisional HPBOSE Class 10 marksheet. Even minor typographical errors must be caught early.
If you spot any mismatch—such as a misspelt name, an incorrect date of birth, or a missing internal assessment score—take the following steps immediately:
Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers. <br><br> Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging. <br><br> At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism. <br><br> Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist. <br><br> Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.
Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.