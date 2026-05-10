HPBOSE 10th Result 2026 OUT: 88.87% students pass — Check steps to download scorecard via DigiLocker

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) announced the much-awaited HPBOSE 10th Result 2026 on Sunday, 10 May. Lakhs of students who appeared for the matriculation board exams can check their scores directly on the official website, hpbose.org.
The official announcement of the Class 10 Himachal board result was made from the Dharamshala campus. As to Financial Express, the overall pass percentage recorded this year is 88.87%.
The HPBOSE Class 10 board examination was conducted in a single shift from 3 to 28 March. Students were reportedly given extra reading time before the examination started.
HPBOSE 10th Result 2026: How to check result on hpbose.org
- Open your web browser and navigate to hpbose.org.
- Click on the "Results" section available on the homepage header.
- Click on the link that reads “HPBOSE 10th (Matric) Examination Result 2026”.
- Type in your official board Roll Number exactly as mentioned on your exam admit card.
- Click "Search." Your subject-wise marks, aggregate score, and qualifying status will appear on the screen.
- Save a PDF copy or take a printout for immediate reference.
HPBOSE 10th Result 2026: Steps to download scorecard via DigiLocker
- Step 1: Download the DigiLocker application from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, or visit the web portal directly.
- Step 2: Sign in using your registered mobile number or Aadhaar card. If you are a new user, register to create an account.
- Step 3: Go to the "Education" category and search for Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education.
- Step 4: Select the "Class X Marksheet" option.
- Step 5: Enter your passing year (2026) and your official roll number.
- Step 6: Agree to the consent prompt and click "Get Document." Your verified digital scorecard will be saved permanently to your issued documents.
HPBOSE 10th Result marksheet downloaded from DigiLocker is legally valid under the Information Technology Act and is universally accepted by all schools and institutions for provisional admission into Class 11.
Alternative ways to access HPBOSE Class 10 marksheet
Key details to check on scorecard
Because the Class 10 marksheet acts as a foundational document for future admissions and a legally valid proof of date of birth, students must cross-check all printed information on the provisional HPBOSE Class 10 marksheet. Even minor typographical errors must be caught early.
- Student's Full Name
- Father's & Mother's Names
- Date of Birth (DOB)
- Roll Number
- School Name & Code
- Total Marks per Subject
- Qualifying Status
What to do in case of discrepancy?
If you spot any mismatch—such as a misspelt name, an incorrect date of birth, or a missing internal assessment score—take the following steps immediately: