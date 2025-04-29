HPBOSE 12th Result 2025 to be OUT at hpbose.org; steps to check scores via SMS, DigiLocker here

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will most likely announce the Class 12th results soon. Those students who appeared for these exams can check and download their scorecard from the official website: hpbose.org.

The official notice issued by HPBOSE Secretary on April 27 states, “The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education will declare the Class 12th Examination Results for the session 2024-25 on April 29, 2025, at 11:00 AM. Students can check their results on the official HPBOSE portal – hpbose.org.”

To check HPBOSE Class 12th result, candidates have various options including SMS service and DigiLocker app, besides the official website. The Himachal Pradesh Board will announce the Class 12 results for all streams together, including Science, Arts and Commerce.

How to check HPBOSE 12th Result 2025? Candidates can check their results by following the steps mentioned below:

Step 1. Visit the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org.

Step 2. On the home page, click on HPBOSE 12th Result 2025 link.

Step 3. The user will be directed to a new page where login credentials needed to be provided.

Step 4. Click on submit to check the result displayed on the screen.

Step 5. Download and save the page, take a printout for future reference.

How to check HPBOSE 12th Result 2025 using DigiLocker App Step 1: Download the DigiLocker app or visit digilocker.gov.in

Step 2: Login using your Aadhaar or mobile number after registering your account.

Step 3: Navigate to HPBOSE under Boards section.

Step 4: Enter your roll number to access digital marksheet.

How to check HPBOSE 12th Result 2025 using SMS Students can check scores using SMS service by following the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Create a new message and type: HP12<space>Roll Number

Example: HP12123456

Step 2: Send it to 5676750