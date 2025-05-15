HPBOSE class 10, 12 result 2025 LIVE Updates: Himachal board to declare results soon – check scores at hpbose.org

HPBOSE class 10, 12 result 2025 LIVE Updates: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is expected to announce the results for Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations today. Once declared, students can view their scores on the official HPBOSE website — hpbose.org.

This year, the Class 12 board exams were held from 4 March to 28 March, while the Class 10 exams took place between 4 March and 22 March. Approximately 1.95 lakh students appeared for the examinations in total.

Pupils will be able to download their mark sheets through various platforms, including the HPBOSE website, SMS, DigiLocker, and Mint.

How to check HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Result 2025? Check HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Result 2025 on the official website by following the steps provided below:

Visit the official website: [hpbose.org](http://hpbose.org)

Click on the ‘HPBOSE 10th, 12th Result 2025’ link available on the homepage

You will be redirected to the login page

Enter your roll number and date of birth

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download and print a copy of the mark sheet for future reference



Here's how students can check their HPBOSE Class 10 results via SMS, especially useful for those in regions with limited internet connectivity:

To access the Class 10 result, simply type: HP10 (space) ROLL NUMBER

For Class 12, the format is: HP12 (space) ROLL NUMBER

Send the message to 5676750.