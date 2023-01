The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has declared the result for class 10 Term 1 on its official website. Candidates who took the exam can now check their Term 1 results.

The class 10 term 1 examination was conducted by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education in September 2022 for regular candidates.

Candidates can check their term 1 result on the official website of the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE)-- hpbose.org. The board has also informed that candidates can apply for revaluation of their papers on hpbose.org till 12 January 2023.

This year a total of 91262 candidates registered for the examination of which a total of 90896 candidates appeared for the examination. A total of 366 candidates appeared for the examination. The marks of the Practical, Internal Assessment, and theory of Term 1 will be considered for the practical, internal assessment, and theory of Term II.

HPBOSE Class 10 Term 1 Result: Here's how to check

-Visit the official website at hpbose.org

-On the homepage, click on the results tab

-Next, click on the result link

-Key in your login details

Your result will be displayed on the screen

-Check and take the print for future reference.