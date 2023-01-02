HPBOSE Class 10 Term 1 results declared. Direct links, steps to check here

HPBOSE Class 10 Term 1 results declared. Direct links, steps to check here1 min read . 07:24 PM IST
- The class 10 term 1 examination was conducted by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education in September 2022 for regular candidates.
The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has declared the result for class 10 Term 1 on its official website. Candidates who took the exam can now check their Term 1 results.
The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has declared the result for class 10 Term 1 on its official website. Candidates who took the exam can now check their Term 1 results.
The class 10 term 1 examination was conducted by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education in September 2022 for regular candidates.
The class 10 term 1 examination was conducted by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education in September 2022 for regular candidates.
Candidates can check their term 1 result on the official website of the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE)-- hpbose.org. The board has also informed that candidates can apply for revaluation of their papers on hpbose.org till 12 January 2023.
Candidates can check their term 1 result on the official website of the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE)-- hpbose.org. The board has also informed that candidates can apply for revaluation of their papers on hpbose.org till 12 January 2023.
This year a total of 91262 candidates registered for the examination of which a total of 90896 candidates appeared for the examination. A total of 366 candidates appeared for the examination. The marks of the Practical, Internal Assessment, and theory of Term 1 will be considered for the practical, internal assessment, and theory of Term II.
This year a total of 91262 candidates registered for the examination of which a total of 90896 candidates appeared for the examination. A total of 366 candidates appeared for the examination. The marks of the Practical, Internal Assessment, and theory of Term 1 will be considered for the practical, internal assessment, and theory of Term II.
-Visit the official website at hpbose.org
-Visit the official website at hpbose.org
-On the homepage, click on the results tab
-On the homepage, click on the results tab
-Next, click on the result link
-Next, click on the result link
-Key in your login details
-Key in your login details
Your result will be displayed on the screen
Your result will be displayed on the screen
-Check and take the print for future reference.
-Check and take the print for future reference.