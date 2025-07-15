HPBOSE D.El.Ed CET Result 2025 declared at hpbose.org; here's how to check

HPBOSE D.El.Ed CET Result 2025: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) on Tuesday, July 15, declared the results of the D.El.Ed CET 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their scores on the official website — hpbose.org.

This year, HPBOSE D.El.Ed written exam was conducted on May 29 at 87 centers across Himachal Pradesh.

A total of 15,609 candidates had registered, and 14,352 candidates had appeared for the exam. Out of them, 3,203 candidates successfully cleared the test, while 1,257 were marked absent, as per reports.

HPBOSE D.El.Ed CET Result 2025: How to check Students can check the HPBOSE results through the following steps:

Go to the official HPBOSE website: hpbose.org. 2. On the homepage, click on the link that says ‘D.El.Ed CET 2025 Result’ and click on it.

3. You’ll be redirected to a new page — enter the required login credentials.

4. Hit the Submit button to view your result.

5. Once your result appears, review it carefully and download a copy.

6. Candidates are advised to print a hard copy for future reference.