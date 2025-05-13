HPBOSE Result 2025: Himachal Pradesh board likely to declare Class 10, Class 12 results soon. Check steps to download

HP Board Class 10 and 12 Results 2025: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is expected to declare Class 10 and Class 12 results by May 15. Around 1.95 lakh students had appeared for the exams combined.

The Class 12 HP board exams were conducted from March 4 to March 28, and Class 10 exams were held between March 4 and March 22.

Once the results are announced, students can check their scores on the HPBOSE’s official website — hpbose.org. They will be able to download their mark-sheets through multiple platforms, including the HPBOSE website, SMS, and DigiLocker.

How to check HPBOSE Class 10 and 12 Results on the official website –Visit the official website hpbose.org

–Click on the ‘HPBOSE 10th, 12th Result 2025’ link on the website homepage

–A login page will appear

–Enter the credentials such as roll number and date of birth (DoB)

–Then result will appear on the screen

–Download and print the mark-sheet for future reference

How to check HPBOSE Class 10 and 12 Results via SMS –The students can also check the results via SMS.

–Type an SMS in the following format – HP12 Roll_Number (For example HP12 206151051) and send it to number – 5676750.

–HP board class 12 result 2025 will be received by the sender as an SMS on the same mobile number

How to check HPBOSE Class 10 and 12 Results on DigiLocker –To access the HP Board Class 10 and Class 12 Results through DigiLocker, the given steps can be followed

–Visit digilocker.gov.in or download the DigiLocker app

–Create an account by using Aadhaar number

–Log in with registered credentials

–Navigate to the HPBOSE Result 2025 link

–Enter the HPBOSE board exam 2025 roll number

–Submit details

–A digital mark-sheet will appear on the mobile screen