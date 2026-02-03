Subscribe

HSBTE diploma: May–June 2025 rechecking result OUT at hsbte.org.in, check steps to download

Candidates can now view and download their revised scorecards by entering their roll number on the official portal, hsbte.org.in.

Livemint
Published3 Feb 2026, 07:40 PM IST
May-June 2025 rechecking result out.
AI Quick Read

The Haryana State Board of Technical Education (HSBTE) has announced the rechecking results for the May–June 2025 diploma examinations. The HSBTE Result 2026 is meant for diploma students affiliated with the board who had requested rechecking after the summer semester results were declared.

The rechecking outcome covers even-semester examinations conducted for both regular and reappear students during the May–June 2025 examination cycle.

What is the HSBTE May–June 2025 rechecking result about?

The original HSBTE Result 2025 for diploma semester exams held in May and June 2025 was released on July 14, 2025, for the academic year 2024–25.

After the declaration, students who were unhappy with their marks applied for rechecking of their answer scripts. The newly released rechecking results show updated scores wherever changes were found during the verification process.

Students are encouraged to download the revised result and keep a copy safely for future academic use.

How can students check and download the HSBTE rechecking result 2025?

Follow these steps to access the updated result online:

  • Visit the official HSBTE website at hsbte.org.in
  • Click on the "Examinations" tab on the homepage
  • From the drop-down menu, select the "Result" option
  • Choose “May-June 2025 (Except Pharmacy)”
  • Enter the roll number in the login window and submit to view and download the resut.

    What details are mentioned on the HSBTE rechecking result?

The rechecking scorecard includes important personal and academic information such as:

  • Student’s name
  • Father’s name
  • Course and semester details
  • Subject names and codes
  • Marks awarded after rechecking
  • Maximum marks
  • Pass or fail status

Students should carefully cross-check all the information provided. If any discrepancy is noticed, they are advised to approach their respective institutions for guidance, as the board has not announced any offline method for corrections or verification.

The revised result is available exclusively through the online portal and can be accessed using the roll number, without any additional authentication requirements.

 
 
