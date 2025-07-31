HTET Answer Key 2025 OUT soon at bseh.org.in. Check steps to download

Haryana TET Answer Key 2025: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) may declare the Haryana TET Answer Key 2025 for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) soon at its official website.

Candidates who appeared for the Haryana TET written exam will be able to download the answer key PDF for the Primary Teacher (PRT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), and Postgraduate Teacher (PGT) posts from the official website, bseh.org.in. In addition to the answer key, the BSEH is expected to release the complete procedure to raise objections against the provisional answer key via the official website.

HTET Answer Key 2025: Check steps to download Step 1: Go to the official website of Board of School Education Haryana or BSEH.i.e.haryanatet.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the link ‘ANSWER KEY HTET-2025 LEVEL-1 LEVEL-2 & LEVEL-3 ANSWER KEY HTET-2025 LEVEL-1 LEVEL-2 & LEVEL-3.’

Step 3: Select the HTET Answer Key link for Level 1 or Level 2 or Level 3

Step 4: Check and download the HTET 2025 answer key PDF.

Step 5: Save the HTET answer key for future reference.

HTET Answer Key 2025: Haryana TET exam dates The Haryana TET exams were conducted on July 30 and July 31. Reportedly, subject experts will review and evaluate the objections raised by candidates. The Board's decision regarding these objections will be final. Once the results are announced, the final answer key will be uploaded to the board's website for candidates' reference. For further updates on Haryana TET results, candidates must visit the official website.