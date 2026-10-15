Hurun U35 list: IIT Delhi beats IIT Bombay and IIT Madras to top India’s most represented undergraduate universities

IIT Delhi has emerged as the most represented undergraduate university in a Hurun ranking of notable entrepreneurs, with 11 entrants linked to the institution. IIT Kharagpur follows with 10, while IIT Madras and the University of Delhi are tied for third place with seven entrants each.

IIT Delhi features 11 alumni on this year’s List, up 10% from last year. Notable names include Pavan Guntupalli (35), Pawan Kumar Chandana (35), Rohan Nayak (34), Abhishek Bansal (35), Ramanshu Mahaur (34) and Neelesh Garg (34).

IIT Madras and the University of Delhi both follow with 7 each, and IIT Roorkee and IIT Bombay with 6 entrants each.

IIT Madras and the Indian School of Business lead the postgraduate rankings, with five alumni each on the 2026 U35 List. Notable alumni include Aravind Srinivas (32), Sachin Santhosh (34), Raunak Bhinge (35), Tapan Agarwal (31), Dhvanil Gandhi (33) and Karan Chopra (35).

IIT Bombay and IIT Kharagpur follow with 4 and 3 alumni, respectively. Followed by Harvard Business School, University of Michigan, IIT Kanpur and Stanford University with 2 alumni each.

The rankings highlight the role of India’s leading engineering and higher education institutions in the academic backgrounds of entrepreneurs featured on the list. The Indian Institutes of Technology account for five of the six universities in the top five positions, with IIT Roorkee and IIT Bombay recording six entrants each.

IIT Delhi tops Hurun list of most represented undergraduate universities IIT Delhi ranks first with 11 entrants, moving up one position from the previous ranking. Its notable alumni featured in the list include Abhishek Bansal, 35, Ramanshu Mahaur, 34, and Neelesh Garg, 34.

IIT Kharagpur takes second place with 10 entrants. IIT Madras ranks third with seven, down one position. Its notable alumni include Aravind Srinivas, 32, Vasant Sridhar, 35, and Sachin Santhosh, 34.

The University of Delhi also has seven entrants, placing it alongside IIT Madras. Its notable alumni include Rahul Gupta, 32, Manik Garg, 31, and Karan Chopra, 35.

IIT Roorkee and IIT Bombay feature among the top institutions

IIT Roorkee ranks fifth with six entrants, slipping one position. Its notable alumni include Harshil Mathur, 35, Mukul Rustagi, 35, and Nishant Chandra, 34.

IIT Bombay also records six entrants but falls three places in the ranking. Its notable alumni include Mihir Gupta, 34, Divyansh Bordia, 33, and Saurav Swaroop, 34.

The results place IIT Delhi ahead of other prominent engineering institutions, while the University of Delhi is the only non-IIT institution among the six universities listed.

What the Hurun university rankings show The ranking compares undergraduate institutions by the number of entrants represented in the list. It also tracks changes in their positions, offering a snapshot of how the representation of universities has shifted.

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IIT Delhi’s rise to the top spot contrasts with the declines recorded by IIT Madras, IIT Roorkee and IIT Bombay. IIT Kharagpur, meanwhile, holds second place with 10 entrants.