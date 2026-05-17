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I asked ChatGPT what will change when NEET goes digital from next year — Here's what AI said

The shift from darkening circles to clicking a mouse completely changes the physical and psychological experience of taking the exam.

Arshdeep Kaur
Published17 May 2026, 02:24 PM IST
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (PTI)
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NEET-UG will transition from the traditional pen-and-paper format to a fully Computer-Based Test (CBT) starting in 2027.

This monumental shift has understandably left millions of aspirants anxious about what the future holds and how it will impact their test-taking experience. However, to cut through the noise and get a clear, objective perspective on this massive transition, I decided to consult AI.

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I asked ChatGPT what will change when NEET goes digital from next year, including the changes in preparation routines, the benefits, and the challenges of it.

Also Read | NEET paper leak: Exam to be computer-based instead of OMR from next year

My ChatGPT prompt

Act as an expert education counsellor and analyse the recent announcement regarding the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) transitioning from a traditional pen-and-paper (OMR) format to a fully Computer-Based Test (CBT) starting in 2027. Please provide a comprehensive, structured breakdown of all the changes medical aspirants can expect, including:

  • How exactly will the CBT experience differ from filling out an OMR sheet?
  • With the shift to digital, is the exam expected to be held in multiple shifts or across multiple days?
  • How will this digital transition specifically curb the "education mafia" and paper leaks?
  • How should future candidates modify their preparation routines?
  • Outline the major benefits of this digital shift alongside the potential challenges

ChatGPT’s response

The recent announcement by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan confirming that NEET-UG will shift to a fully Computer-Based Test (CBT) starting in 2027 is a monumental, much-needed structural reform for India's medical entrance landscape. This decision, born out of the painful paper leak controversies of 2026, aims to rebuild trust and fortify the system.

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As an education counsellor, I completely understand that such a massive paradigm shift can cause anxiety for future aspirants. Let’s break down exactly what this transition means, how it will function, and how candidates can adapt to stay ahead.

Also Read | NEET 2026 paper leak: What we know so far on CBI probe of 3 May entrance test

Test-Taking Experience: OMR vs. CBT

The shift from darkening circles to clicking a mouse completely changes the physical and psychological experience of taking the exam. Here is how the two formats compare:

FeatureTraditional OMR (Pen-and-Paper)Computer-Based Test (CBT)
Answering MechanismDarkening physical circles with a penClicking radio buttons on a screen
Changing AnswersImpossible; once a circle is filled, it is permanentEffortless; candidates can change their selected option anytime before final submission
NavigationFlipping physical pages; easy to view multiple questions at a glanceViewing one question at a time; navigating via a digital side-panel palette
ReviewingManual tracking of skipped or doubtful questionsA "Mark for Review" feature automatically color-codes doubtful questions for quick access
Time ManagementRelying on a wall clock or invigilator announcementsA prominent reverse countdown timer is always visible on the screen
CalculationsScribbling in the margins of the printed question paperWorking on a separate, blank rough sheet provided by the test center

Exam Schedule: Shifts and Normalisation

With approximately 2.4 million students registering for NEET-UG annually, India currently lacks the nodal infrastructure to host a single-shift, single-day online exam of this magnitude.

Therefore, the exam will no longer be a single-day event. According to preliminary blueprints, the 2027 exam is expected to be spread across multiple days (potentially up to 10 days and 20 separate sessions). Because the test will utilise different question papers across various shifts, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will have to introduce a normalisation process.

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This statistical method—similar to the one used in JEE Main—adjusts raw scores to ensure fairness, balancing out any variations in difficulty between the different papers.

Curbing the “education mafia” and paper leaks

The recent paper leaks fundamentally exploited the physical "chain of custody." Moving the exam online drastically cuts off the vulnerabilities that organised syndicates use:

  • Elimination of Physical Transit: A CBT model completely removes printed papers, transport trucks, and local bank vaults from the equation.
  • Encrypted Delivery: Question papers are stored securely on central servers and are heavily encrypted. They are only decrypted at the local terminal nodes minutes before the exam begins.
  • Randomisation: Every candidate’s screen shows questions and options in a randomised order. This heavily neutralises localised cheating, screen-peeking, and the effectiveness of distributed “guess papers”.

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Also Read | Rahul Gandhi tells PM amid NEET-UG 2026 row: ‘Sack Dharmendra Pradhan or…'

Modifying your preparation routine

If you are a 2027 aspirant, your preparation must adapt to this new reality. Biology and Chemistry rely heavily on quick reading and comprehension, which feels very different on a backlit screen.

  • Build screen endurance: Transitioning from reading printed modules to reading complex statements and diagrams on a monitor for over three hours requires habituation. Gradually increase your study time on laptops or tablets.
  • Switch to digital mock tests: Stop using printed OMR sheets. Start taking full-length, timed mock exams on a desktop or laptop to build muscle memory for digital navigation.
  • Master the interface: Practice using the "Mark for Review" feature. The ability to instantly jump back to unattempted questions without flipping through pages is a massive time-saver if utilised correctly.
  • Adapt your rough work: In CBT mode, you cannot underline keywords on the question paper or do math right next to a physics problem. Practice glancing between the screen and a separate scratchpad without losing your train of thought.

Benefits vs Potential Challenges

Major Benefits:

  • Error Reduction: No more lost marks due to double-bubbling, incomplete filling, or stray pen marks on an OMR sheet.
  • Flexibility: The absolute freedom to correct a careless mistake if you realise it later in the exam.
  • Fortified Security: Drastically minimises organised, systemic leaks and physical tampering, ensuring genuine merit is rewarded.

Potential Challenges:

  • Digital Divide: Rural students who lack regular access to computer labs may initially find this transition intimidating compared to their urban counterparts.
  • Infrastructure Stress: Power outages, internet disruptions, or hardware glitches at localised centres can cause immense anxiety, though the NTA usually has backup terminals ready.
  • Normalisation Anxiety: While statistically sound, normalisation formulas can leave students feeling that their raw score was unpredictably adjusted, requiring an adjustment in expectations.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated response. LiveMint does not take responsibility for inaccuracies, if any.

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About the Author

Arshdeep Kaur

Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More

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