I asked ChatGPT what will change when NEET goes digital from next year — Here's what AI said

NEET-UG will transition from the traditional pen-and-paper format to a fully Computer-Based Test (CBT) starting in 2027.

This monumental shift has understandably left millions of aspirants anxious about what the future holds and how it will impact their test-taking experience. However, to cut through the noise and get a clear, objective perspective on this massive transition, I decided to consult AI.

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I asked ChatGPT what will change when NEET goes digital from next year, including the changes in preparation routines, the benefits, and the challenges of it.

My ChatGPT prompt Act as an expert education counsellor and analyse the recent announcement regarding the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) transitioning from a traditional pen-and-paper (OMR) format to a fully Computer-Based Test (CBT) starting in 2027. Please provide a comprehensive, structured breakdown of all the changes medical aspirants can expect, including:

How exactly will the CBT experience differ from filling out an OMR sheet?

With the shift to digital, is the exam expected to be held in multiple shifts or across multiple days?

How will this digital transition specifically curb the "education mafia" and paper leaks?

How should future candidates modify their preparation routines?

Outline the major benefits of this digital shift alongside the potential challenges ChatGPT’s response The recent announcement by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan confirming that NEET-UG will shift to a fully Computer-Based Test (CBT) starting in 2027 is a monumental, much-needed structural reform for India's medical entrance landscape. This decision, born out of the painful paper leak controversies of 2026, aims to rebuild trust and fortify the system.

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As an education counsellor, I completely understand that such a massive paradigm shift can cause anxiety for future aspirants. Let’s break down exactly what this transition means, how it will function, and how candidates can adapt to stay ahead.

Also Read | NEET 2026 paper leak: What we know so far on CBI probe of 3 May entrance test

Test-Taking Experience: OMR vs. CBT The shift from darkening circles to clicking a mouse completely changes the physical and psychological experience of taking the exam. Here is how the two formats compare:

Feature Traditional OMR (Pen-and-Paper) Computer-Based Test (CBT) Answering Mechanism Darkening physical circles with a pen Clicking radio buttons on a screen Changing Answers Impossible; once a circle is filled, it is permanent Effortless; candidates can change their selected option anytime before final submission Navigation Flipping physical pages; easy to view multiple questions at a glance Viewing one question at a time; navigating via a digital side-panel palette Reviewing Manual tracking of skipped or doubtful questions A "Mark for Review" feature automatically color-codes doubtful questions for quick access Time Management Relying on a wall clock or invigilator announcements A prominent reverse countdown timer is always visible on the screen Calculations Scribbling in the margins of the printed question paper Working on a separate, blank rough sheet provided by the test center

Exam Schedule: Shifts and Normalisation With approximately 2.4 million students registering for NEET-UG annually, India currently lacks the nodal infrastructure to host a single-shift, single-day online exam of this magnitude.

Therefore, the exam will no longer be a single-day event. According to preliminary blueprints, the 2027 exam is expected to be spread across multiple days (potentially up to 10 days and 20 separate sessions). Because the test will utilise different question papers across various shifts, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will have to introduce a normalisation process.

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This statistical method—similar to the one used in JEE Main—adjusts raw scores to ensure fairness, balancing out any variations in difficulty between the different papers.

Curbing the “education mafia” and paper leaks The recent paper leaks fundamentally exploited the physical "chain of custody." Moving the exam online drastically cuts off the vulnerabilities that organised syndicates use:

Elimination of Physical Transit : A CBT model completely removes printed papers, transport trucks, and local bank vaults from the equation.

: A CBT model completely removes printed papers, transport trucks, and local bank vaults from the equation. Encrypted Delivery : Question papers are stored securely on central servers and are heavily encrypted. They are only decrypted at the local terminal nodes minutes before the exam begins.

: Question papers are stored securely on central servers and are heavily encrypted. They are only decrypted at the local terminal nodes minutes before the exam begins. Randomisation: Every candidate’s screen shows questions and options in a randomised order. This heavily neutralises localised cheating, screen-peeking, and the effectiveness of distributed “guess papers”.

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Modifying your preparation routine If you are a 2027 aspirant, your preparation must adapt to this new reality. Biology and Chemistry rely heavily on quick reading and comprehension, which feels very different on a backlit screen.

Build screen endurance : Transitioning from reading printed modules to reading complex statements and diagrams on a monitor for over three hours requires habituation. Gradually increase your study time on laptops or tablets.

: Transitioning from reading printed modules to reading complex statements and diagrams on a monitor for over three hours requires habituation. Gradually increase your study time on laptops or tablets. Switch to digital mock tests : Stop using printed OMR sheets. Start taking full-length, timed mock exams on a desktop or laptop to build muscle memory for digital navigation.

: Stop using printed OMR sheets. Start taking full-length, timed mock exams on a desktop or laptop to build muscle memory for digital navigation. Master the interface : Practice using the "Mark for Review" feature. The ability to instantly jump back to unattempted questions without flipping through pages is a massive time-saver if utilised correctly.

: Practice using the "Mark for Review" feature. The ability to instantly jump back to unattempted questions without flipping through pages is a massive time-saver if utilised correctly. Adapt your rough work: In CBT mode, you cannot underline keywords on the question paper or do math right next to a physics problem. Practice glancing between the screen and a separate scratchpad without losing your train of thought. Benefits vs Potential Challenges Major Benefits: Error Reduction : No more lost marks due to double-bubbling, incomplete filling, or stray pen marks on an OMR sheet.

: No more lost marks due to double-bubbling, incomplete filling, or stray pen marks on an OMR sheet. Flexibility : The absolute freedom to correct a careless mistake if you realise it later in the exam.

: The absolute freedom to correct a careless mistake if you realise it later in the exam. Fortified Security: Drastically minimises organised, systemic leaks and physical tampering, ensuring genuine merit is rewarded. Potential Challenges: Digital Divide : Rural students who lack regular access to computer labs may initially find this transition intimidating compared to their urban counterparts.

: Rural students who lack regular access to computer labs may initially find this transition intimidating compared to their urban counterparts. Infrastructure Stress : Power outages, internet disruptions, or hardware glitches at localised centres can cause immense anxiety, though the NTA usually has backup terminals ready.

: Power outages, internet disruptions, or hardware glitches at localised centres can cause immense anxiety, though the NTA usually has backup terminals ready. Normalisation Anxiety: While statistically sound, normalisation formulas can leave students feeling that their raw score was unpredictably adjusted, requiring an adjustment in expectations. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated response. LiveMint does not take responsibility for inaccuracies, if any.

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About the Author Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More ✕ Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers.



Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging.



At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism.



Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist.



Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.