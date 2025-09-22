IB ACIO Recruitment 2025: Answer key for Intelligence Bureau Executive exam out - Check direct link, steps

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) released the answer key for phase 1 of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) 2025 on Monday, September 22.

Candidates who appeared for the IB ACIO recruitment examination 2025 can now check the provisional answer key, which is available at the official portal — mha.gov.in.

The IB ACIO Phase 1 answer key is available in PDF form and contains the list of all question IDs, paired with their corresponding correct option IDs.

IB ACIO answer key: Step-by-step guide to download PDF Go to the official website of the Ministry of Home Affairs at www.mha.gov.in

Click on the ‘Notifications’ or ‘Latest Updates’ section.

Find the notification titled “IB ACIO Phase 1 Answer Key 2025”.

Click the link and enter your Registration ID/User ID and Password.

Review your IB ACIO 2025 response sheet and download the PDF.

Compare the official answers with your responses to estimate your score.

IB ACIO answer key: Direct Link Click here for the direct link to the IB ACIO answer key 2025

It is important to note that the IB ACIO answer key is provisional in nature, and candidates who appeared for the exam still have a chance to challenge the responses.

IB ACIO Recruitment 2025: Steps to raise objections Here is a step-by-step guide to raising objections to the provisional IB ACIO answer key:

Visit the objection window link on the MHA portal.

Log in using your exam credentials.

Select the question ID you wish to challenge.

Upload valid supporting documents/references.

Submit the objection before the closing date announced by the MHA.

What happens when a candidate challenges the answer key? Once the challenge window is closed, a panel of experts will go through all the raised challenges and edit the responses for the questions they find that the raised objections were correct.

However, objections submitted without valid proof or after the stipulated deadline are not entertained.