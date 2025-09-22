IB ACIO Recruitment 2025: Answer key for Intelligence Bureau Executive exam out - Check direct link, steps

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) released the answer key for phase 1 of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) 2025 on Monday, September 22.
Candidates who appeared for the IB ACIO recruitment examination 2025 can now check the provisional answer key, which is available at the official portal — mha.gov.in.
The IB ACIO Phase 1 answer key is available in PDF form and contains the list of all question IDs, paired with their corresponding correct option IDs.
Click here for the direct link to the IB ACIO answer key 2025
It is important to note that the IB ACIO answer key is provisional in nature, and candidates who appeared for the exam still have a chance to challenge the responses.
Here is a step-by-step guide to raising objections to the provisional IB ACIO answer key:
Once the challenge window is closed, a panel of experts will go through all the raised challenges and edit the responses for the questions they find that the raised objections were correct.
However, objections submitted without valid proof or after the stipulated deadline are not entertained.
After a thorough screening of the challenged questions, the panel prepares a final answer key, based on which the final scores are allocated.
