IB ACIO Recruitment 2025: Notification OUT for 3717 vacancies - check application deadline, eligibility criteria, more

IB ACIO recruitment 2025: The Intelligence Bureau, on Monday, officially released the IB ACIO Recruitment 2025 notification, announcing a total of 3717 vacancies for the post of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO).

IB ACIO Exam 2025 official website To apply for the exam, candidates need to visit MHA's website www.mha.gov.in, or can also apply through the NCS portal www.ncs.gov.in

IB ACIO recruitment 2025: Application deadline The online application window for IB ACIO exam 2025 will begin from July 19, and will remain open till August 10.

A detailed pdf for the IB ACIO recruitment is scheduled to be released later.

IB ACIO 2025 exam date The exam date for IB ACIO 2025 is yet to be announced.

IB ACIO 2025 Eligibility Criteria Candidates interested in applying for the Intelligence Bureau's ACIO vacancies must meet the required eligibility criteria in terms of educational qualification, and age limit. Here are the details:

Educational Qualification Bachelor’s Degree from a recognised university.

Basic computer knowledge is desirable Age Limit The candidates interested to apply for the ACIO vacancies, must be of the following age, as of 10.8.2025:

Minimum Age: 18 years

Maximum Age: 27 years

IB ACIO 2025: Which category has how many vacancies? As per the Intelligence Bureau's latest notification, 3717 vacancies for the post of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) across the following categories:

UR- 1,537

OBC- 946

SC - 566

ST - 226

EWS- 442

IB ACIO 2025 exam pattern The IB will select the candidates on the basis of their performance in an online written test, a descriptive test and an interview:

Tier-I (Objective Test – 100 Marks) Duration: 60 minutes

Candidates will be assessed on General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, English, General Studies

Negative Marking: ¼ penalty for each wrong answer

Tier-II (Descriptive Test – 50 Marks) This test comprised of Essay Writing (30 Marks), and English comprehension and précis writing (20 Marks)