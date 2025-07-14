IB ACIO Recruitment 2025: Notification OUT for 3717 vacancies - check application deadline, eligibility criteria, more

IB ACIO recruitment 2025: The Intelligence Bureau, on Monday, officially released the IB ACIO Recruitment 2025 notification, announcing a total of 3717 vacancies for the post of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO).
To apply for the exam, candidates need to visit MHA's website www.mha.gov.in, or can also apply through the NCS portal www.ncs.gov.in
The online application window for IB ACIO exam 2025 will begin from July 19, and will remain open till August 10.
A detailed pdf for the IB ACIO recruitment is scheduled to be released later.
The exam date for IB ACIO 2025 is yet to be announced.
Candidates interested in applying for the Intelligence Bureau's ACIO vacancies must meet the required eligibility criteria in terms of educational qualification, and age limit. Here are the details:
The candidates interested to apply for the ACIO vacancies, must be of the following age, as of 10.8.2025:
Minimum Age: 18 years
Maximum Age: 27 years
As per the Intelligence Bureau's latest notification, 3717 vacancies for the post of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) across the following categories:
UR- 1,537
OBC- 946
SC - 566
ST - 226
EWS- 442
The IB will select the candidates on the basis of their performance in an online written test, a descriptive test and an interview:
Duration: 60 minutes
Candidates will be assessed on General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, English, General Studies
Negative Marking: ¼ penalty for each wrong answer
This test comprised of Essay Writing (30 Marks), and English comprehension and précis writing (20 Marks)
Personality and aptitude assessment