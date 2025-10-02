IB Security Assistant answer key 2025 to be OUT soon? Here's when, where to check

IB Security Assistant answer key 2025: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) is expected to release the provisional answer key for the Security Assistant exam, along with the cut-off marks. Once published, candidates can download the answer key from the official website.
The Ministry of Home Affairs releases the IB Security Assistant Answer Key in PDF format on the official website: mha.gov.in.
The IB Security Assistant answer key 2025 is likely to be published by October 4, Saturday, as per multiple reports.
Candidates who had appeared for the IB Security Assistant recruitment exam, will need their registration number, and date of birth to login and check the answer key.
Once published, candidates can access the IB Security Answer key 2025 through the following steps:
A challenge window will open thereafter, giving candidates the chance to raise objections, if any. Using the provisional key, candidates can also calculate their expected scores.
All objections will be reviewed by an expert panel, after which the final answer key will be issued.
You can check the expected scores of IB Security Assistant 2025 exam by matching your responses with the official answer key.
Use the formula: Total Marks=(Correct Answers×1)−(Wrong Answers×0.25), where each correct answer carries 1 mark, and 0.25 marks is deducted as per negative marking rules.
The exam was held on September 29 and 30 in online mode, with questions spread across five sections: General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning, English Language, and General Studies.