IB Security Assistant answer key 2025 to be OUT soon? Here's when, where to check

IB Security Assistant answer key 2025: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) is expected to release the provisional answer key for the Security Assistant exam, along with the cut-off marks. Once published, candidates can download the answer key from the official website.

The Ministry of Home Affairs releases the IB Security Assistant Answer Key in PDF format on the official website: mha.gov.in.

The IB Security Assistant answer key 2025 is likely to be published by October 4, Saturday, as per multiple reports.

IB Security Assistant answer key 2025: Login details required Candidates who had appeared for the IB Security Assistant recruitment exam, will need their registration number, and date of birth to login and check the answer key.

IB Security Assistant answer key 2025: How to check? Once published, candidates can access the IB Security Answer key 2025 through the following steps:

Go to the official recruitment portal: mha.gov.in

Find and open the latest notification for IB Security Assistant Answer Key 2025

Log in using your registration number and password or date of birth

Click on the link to view your response sheet/answer key

Download the answer key and save a copy for future use

Match your answers with the key to calculate your estimated score. What's next after the answer key is released? A challenge window will open thereafter, giving candidates the chance to raise objections, if any. Using the provisional key, candidates can also calculate their expected scores.

All objections will be reviewed by an expert panel, after which the final answer key will be issued.

IB Security Assistant answer key 2025: How to calculate scores? You can check the expected scores of IB Security Assistant 2025 exam by matching your responses with the official answer key.

Use the formula: Total Marks=(Correct Answers×1)−(Wrong Answers×0.25), where each correct answer carries 1 mark, and 0.25 marks is deducted as per negative marking rules.