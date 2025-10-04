IBPS Clerk Prelims Analysis 2025: Was the first shift of the exam ‘easy’? All you need to know

IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Analysis 2025: The first shift of the IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam 2025 is over, with the afternoon shifts of the exam yet to take place.
As per multiple reports citing reviews by students, the first shift of IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam 2025 was of easy to moderate level.
The 1st shift on October 4 of the IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam 2025 reportedly witnessed a balanced mix of questions, with some sections being easy in difficulty while others tested analytical skills more rigorously.
Most candidates found the English section relatively easier than Numerical Ability, while the Reasoning section featured puzzles, seating arrangements, and syllogisms that demanded sharp logic and careful calculation.
The IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam comprised three sections: Reasoning Ability, Numerical Abilities, and English Language, testing candidates on speed, accuracy, and problem-solving skills.
As per reports, here's what candidates said about the difficulty level of the IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam 2025: