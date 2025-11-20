IBPS Clerk Prelims Result Out: Steps to check your qualifying status on www.ibps.in

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result OUT: The The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced its prelims results for the position of clerk today on November 20, 2025. Shortlisted candidates will be able to sit for the IBPS Mains exam, after which it will be decided whether or not they will be selected for the clerk post.

When were IBPS Clerk Prelims exams conducted? The IBPS Clerk Prelims exams were conducted on October 4 and October 5 this year.

Where to check IBPS clerk prelims result? The result link has been activated at the official website of IBPS at www.ibps.in. Candidates can visit the link to check the results.

How to check IBPS clerk prelims result 2025? Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS at www.ibps.in

Step 2: Now, navigate to the Recent Updates section and click on the option saying “Result Status of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP-CSA-XV”.

Step 3: After you select that, a login page will appear for you.

Step 4: Candidates will now have to enter their Registration Number/ Roll Number and Date of Birth/ Password.

Step 5: After you enter the details, click on the “Submit” button.

Step 6: The status of your IBPS Clerk Prelim displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download the document and save the result for future reference.

Details mentioned on IBPS Clerk Prelim Result 2025 When the IBPS Clerk Prelims result is displayed on the screen, candidates are advised to verify all the details mentioned on the document very carefully. The result will include important information such as:

Candidate's Name

Father's Name

Category and Sub-category

State Applied For

Prelims Exam Date

Mains Exam Date

Qualifying Status IBPS Clerk Prelim Result 2025: What next? Candidates who qualify for the IBPS clerk prelim exam will now have to sit for the mains exam. The IBPS Clerk Mains Exam will be held on November 29, Saturday.

IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025 will be released shortly after the prelims result.