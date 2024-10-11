IBPS PO Admit Card 2024: October 19, 20 exam hall ticket OUT for prelims at ibps.in; Check 6 steps to download here

  • IBPS PO Admit Card 2024: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Friday released the admit cards for the upcoming IBPS PO Prelims Exam 2024 scheduled for October 19 and October 20.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published11 Oct 2024, 02:09 PM IST
IBPS PO Admit Card 2024: Those candidates who registered for the 3955 Probationary Officer vacancies under IBPS PO CRP XIV can download their admit cards through the official IBPS official website at ibps.in.
IBPS PO Admit Card 2024: Those candidates who registered for the 3955 Probationary Officer vacancies under IBPS PO CRP XIV can download their admit cards through the official IBPS official website at ibps.in.

IBPS PO Admit Card 2024: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Friday released the admit cards for the upcoming IBPS PO Prelims Exam 2024 scheduled for October 19 and October 20.

Registered candidates can download their admit cards through the official IBPS official website at ibps.in. The IBPS PO Prelims Exam will be administered in eight shifts spanning two days. Candidates must carry a print out of the admit card to the exam centre, which details the exam venue, date, reporting time, and shift timings. The recruitment process for IBPS PO comprises of three stages, including Prelims, Mains, and Interview. Those candidates who qualify prelims will be shortlisted and will be eligible to appear for the Mains.

Also Read | NIACL AO Prelims admit card 2024 out at newindia.co.in. How to download

How to download?

Those candidates who registered for the 3955 Probationary Officer vacancies under IBPS PO CRP XIV must follow the below mentioned steps to access the hall ticket..

Step 1: Go to the official IBPS website at https://www.ibps.in/

Step 2: Click on “CRP-PO/MTs”

Step 3: Select "Common Recruitment Process for Probationary Officer/Management Trainee-XIV" link

Step 4: Click on "Online Preliminary Examination Call Letter for IBPS PO/MTs-XIV."

Also Read | Goa education board reschedules Class 12 board exams dates for JEE 2025

Step 5: Provide essential credentials including Registration Number/Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth in addition to captcha code and click on Submit.

Step 6: Save and download the admit card. Take a printout and keep the hard copy for future reference.

The Banking Institute also released an information handout that states, “Online Preliminary Examination consisting of Objective Tests for 100 marks. This test would be of 1 hour duration consisting of 3 Sections.”

Also Read | AP TET 2024: Answer Key for Day 1 exam to be OUT today at aptet.apcfss.in

It further notes, “The candidates shall be required to qualify in each test as per cut-off marks determined in each test. Each candidate will have to secure a minimum score on each of the tests as well as on the Total to be considered to be shortlisted for Main Examination.”

Recently, the IBPS released admit cards for the Clerk Mains examination for which there are 6,148 vacancies. The Clerk Mains exam is scheduled for October 13.

Catch all theBusiness News,Education News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:11 Oct 2024, 02:09 PM IST
Business NewsEducationIBPS PO Admit Card 2024: October 19, 20 exam hall ticket OUT for prelims at ibps.in; Check 6 steps to download here

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank share price

    209.05
    03:03 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    21.3 (11.34%)

    Tata Steel share price

    160.85
    03:03 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    1.2 (0.75%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,172.50
    03:03 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -11.25 (-0.95%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    130.05
    03:03 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    0.65 (0.5%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    JM Financial share price

    152.85
    02:53 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    7.75 (5.34%)

    Page Industries share price

    45,481.80
    02:45 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    1346.5 (3.05%)

    Divis Laboratories share price

    6,087.85
    02:52 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    147.35 (2.48%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,839.65
    02:53 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    29.65 (1.64%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Cummins India share price

    3,616.00
    02:53 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -165.35 (-4.37%)

    Creditaccess Grameen share price

    1,075.40
    02:53 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -44 (-3.93%)

    Star Health and Allied Insurance share price

    545.55
    02:53 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -21.65 (-3.82%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,148.15
    02:52 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -35.65 (-3.01%)
    More from Top Losers

    Nippon Life share price

    694.00
    02:53 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    52.3 (8.15%)

    Triveni Turbines share price

    796.00
    02:53 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    51.75 (6.95%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    80.60
    02:52 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    4.32 (5.66%)

    Sonata Software share price

    603.55
    02:53 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    31.15 (5.44%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,645.00-50.00
      Chennai
      76,651.00-50.00
      Delhi
      76,803.00-50.00
      Kolkata
      76,655.00-50.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.76/L0.01
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Education

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.