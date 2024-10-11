IBPS PO Admit Card 2024: October 19, 20 exam hall ticket OUT for prelims at ibps.in; Check 6 steps to download here

IBPS PO Admit Card 2024: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Friday released the admit cards for the upcoming IBPS PO Prelims Exam 2024 scheduled for October 19 and October 20.

Registered candidates can download their admit cards through the official IBPS official website at ibps.in. The IBPS PO Prelims Exam will be administered in eight shifts spanning two days. Candidates must carry a print out of the admit card to the exam centre, which details the exam venue, date, reporting time, and shift timings. The recruitment process for IBPS PO comprises of three stages, including Prelims, Mains, and Interview. Those candidates who qualify prelims will be shortlisted and will be eligible to appear for the Mains.

Also Read | NIACL AO Prelims admit card 2024 out at newindia.co.in. How to download

How to download? Those candidates who registered for the 3955 Probationary Officer vacancies under IBPS PO CRP XIV must follow the below mentioned steps to access the hall ticket..

Step 1: Go to the official IBPS website at https://www.ibps.in/

Step 2: Click on “CRP-PO/MTs”

Step 3: Select "Common Recruitment Process for Probationary Officer/Management Trainee-XIV" link

Step 4: Click on "Online Preliminary Examination Call Letter for IBPS PO/MTs-XIV."

Also Read | Goa education board reschedules Class 12 board exams dates for JEE 2025

Step 5: Provide essential credentials including Registration Number/Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth in addition to captcha code and click on Submit.

Step 6: Save and download the admit card. Take a printout and keep the hard copy for future reference.

The Banking Institute also released an information handout that states, “Online Preliminary Examination consisting of Objective Tests for 100 marks. This test would be of 1 hour duration consisting of 3 Sections.”

It further notes, “The candidates shall be required to qualify in each test as per cut-off marks determined in each test. Each candidate will have to secure a minimum score on each of the tests as well as on the Total to be considered to be shortlisted for Main Examination.”