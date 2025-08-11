IBPS PO Prelims: Admit Card 2025 OUT today @ibps.in; check steps to download and more

IBPS PO 2025 Admit Card: The Institute of Banking and Personnel Selection is all set to release the IBPS PO 2025 admit card for the prelims exam on its official website.

As per the details, the IBPS will conduct the prelims exam on August 17, 23 and 24, 2025. All the candidates appearing for the IBPS PO prelims examination can download the admit card 2025 from ibps.in.

The applicants will have to use their login credentials including the registration number and date of birth to download the IBPS PO prelims admit card 2025.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official IBPS website for updates on the admit card release.

IBPS PO 2025 Admit Card: Steps to download Step 1: Open the official website of IBPS

Step 2: Click the link ‘IBPS PO admit card ’ on the home page

Step 3: Enter the login credentials, registration number or roll number, and date of birth or password

Step 4: The admit card appears on the screen

Step 5: Download the admit card and take its printout

IBPS PO 2025 Admit Card: PET Dates 11 August: Commencement of Pre Examination Training

16 August: Closure of Pre Examination Training

IBPS PO 2025 Admit Card: Seats offered As per the IBPS PO recruitment notification, published on June 30, 2025, a total of 5,208 vacancies for the post of Probationary Officers (PO) in 11 public sector banks have been announced.

IBPS PO 2025 Admit Card: Documents to carry at exam centre Candidates going to attempt the examination must carry a printed copy of the admit card, valid photo ID and a passport-size photograph.

IBPS PO 2025 Admit Card: Banks hiring through IBPS -Bank of Baroda

-Canara Bank

-Indian Overseas Bank

-UCO Bank

-Bank of India

-Central Bank of India

-Punjab National Bank

-Union Bank of India

-Bank of Maharashtra

-Indian Bank