IBPS RRB PO result 2024: Mains scores for scale 1, 2, 3 officers released at ibps.in; 5-steps to check

IBPS RRB PO Result 2024: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) declared the RRB PO Mains results on Monday, November 4. Candidates can check the IBPS RRB PO Mains result on the official website ibps.in.

The examination for Officer Scale I Mains vacancies and the Officer Scale II and III single online examination was conducted on September 29 this year. The Banking Institute announced the result on Monday, stating that candidates need four essential login credentials - registration number, roll number, password, and date of birth.

The two-hour-long main examination for Officer Scale I posts consisted of 200 questions for 200 marks.

How to download IBPS RRB PO Result 2024? Those candidates who appeared for the Mains examination for Officers scale, 1, 2, 3 vacancies must follow the steps given below to access IBPS RRB PO Mains Result 2024:

Step 1: Visit the official website at ibps.in.

Step 2: Click on the RRB Clerk Officers Scale 1 or 2 or 3 result link, as required.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials, including registration number, roll number, password and date of birth.

Step 4: Submit and check your result.

Step 5: Save and download the result. Take a printout and keep the hard copy for future reference.

“As per the decision of the Competent Authority, there is a change in the designation nomenclature for the Clerical cadre in Public Sector Banks," the notice reads.

It adds, “Consequently, the existing designation of Clerks has been changed to “Customer Service Associate” (CSA) and this change in designation is effective from 01.04.2024. Henceforth, the CRP CLERKS–XIV shall be construed and read as CRP-CSA-XIV [Common Recruitment Process for Recruitment of Customer Service Associates (CSA)].”

