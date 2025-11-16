IBPS RRB Prelims Exam 2025 admit card out on www.ibps.in: How to download hall ticket online?

IBPS RRB Prelims Exam 2025: The The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released its admit card for the Regional Rural Bank (RRB) Preliminary Exam Scale 1 at www.ibps.in.

The IBPS released its admit card for RRB Prelims on Sunday for Scale 1 vacancies and candidates can visit the official website (ibpsreg.ibps) to download the hall tickets.

Here is everything you need to know about the IBPS RRB Prelims Exam 2025.

When will IBPS RRB Prelims Exam 2025 be conducted? The IBPS RRB Prelims Exam 2025 date has not been fixed yet. However, the exam is likely to be conducted between the end of November and December 2025.

The IBPS has also informed that Mains Exam hall tickets will be made available between December 2025 and January 2026.

The Mains result will be declared in February 2026, following which the interview round will be conducted to select shortlisted candidates.

IBPS RRB Prelims Exam 2025: Eligibility According to the ITBP website, a candidate sitting for the IBPS RRB Prelims Exam 2025 must be minimum 18 years old and maximum 30 years of age. There is a five years age relaxation for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories. For Other Backward Classes, the age relaxation is three years and for Person with Benchmark Disability it is 10 years.

IBPS RRB Prelims Exam 2025: Educational qualifications Candidates applying for the RRB Scale 1 vacancies need to have certain educational qualifications as well, according to the rules. Check them out below —

Candidate must have a Bachelors degree from a recognised university or its equivalent.

Candidates with degrees in the following disciplines will be given preference — Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Animal Husbandry, Veterinary Science, Agricultural Engineering, Pisciculture, Agricultural Marketing and Cooperation, Information Technology, Management, Law, Economics, or Accountancy.

Candidates must be fluent in local languages. IBPS RRB Prelims Exam 2025: How to download hall ticket at www.ibps.in? Step 1: Visit the official website of the IBPS at www.ibps.in.

Step 2. On the homepage, select the link for the Online Preliminary Exam Call Letter for CRP-RRBs.

Step 3. The IBPS RRB PO admission card will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Now, you need to enter your registration number, date of birth, and password on the login page.

Step 4. Download and print the hall card for future use.

There will be 40 questions for reasoning, each worth 1 mark, and 40 for quantitative aptitude, for a total of 80 marks.