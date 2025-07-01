IBPS SO notification 2025: Application window for 1007 vacancies opens today; 6-steps to apply at ibps.in

IBPS SO notification 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is accepting applications for the post of Specialist Officers and opened the registration window on July 1. Interested candidates can apply for the recruitment process on the official website at ibps.in or ibpsreg.ibps.in.
Key dates to keep in mind are given below:
To apply for IBPS SO vacancy, aspirants must follow the steps provided below:
Step 1: Go to the official website at ibps.in.
Step 2: Click on “Apply Online for Common Recruitment Process under CRP-SPL-XV” link available on the home page.
Step 3: The user will be directed to another page, where “Apply Online for Common Recruitment Process under CRP-SPL-XV” link must be selected.
Step 4: After registering yourself with relevant information login to your account.
Step 5: Fill the application form, upload necessary documents and pay the application fee to submit.
Step 6: Download and save the confirmation page, take a printout of the same for future reference.
Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank Central Bank of India, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Punjab National Bank Punjab, Sind Bank, UCO Bank and Union Bank of India are the participating banks in the recruitment drive.
