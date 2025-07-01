IBPS SO notification 2025: Application window for 1007 vacancies opens today; 6-steps to apply at ibps.in

IBPS SO notification 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is accepting applications for the post of Specialist Officers and opened the registration window on July 1. Interested candidates can apply for the recruitment process on the official website at ibps.in or ibpsreg.ibps.in.

Advertisement

IBPS SO 2025 vacancy: Application schedule Key dates to keep in mind are given below:

July 1 - 21, 2025: Online registration, including edit/modification of application and registration of fees by candidates

August 5, 2025: Last date for printing your application

August 2025: Download of call letters for Online examination – Preliminary

August 2025: Online Examination – Preliminary

September 2025: Result of Online examination – Preliminary

September/October 2025: Download of Call letter for Online examination – Main

November 2025: Online Examination (Main)

November 2025: Declaration of Result (Main Examination)

December, 2025/ January, 2026: Interview

January/February, 2026: Provisional Allotment

Also Read | IBPS unveils tentative 2025 calendar for RRB and PSB Exams on ibps.in

IBPS SO Vacancy 2025 There are a total of 1007 vacancies for the below mentioned posts:

Advertisement

IT Officer (Scale I) Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I) Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I) Law Officer (Scale I) HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I) Marketing Officer (Scale I)

How to apply for IBPS SO Vacancy To apply for IBPS SO vacancy, aspirants must follow the steps provided below:

Step 1: Go to the official website at ibps.in.

Step 2: Click on “Apply Online for Common Recruitment Process under CRP-SPL-XV” link available on the home page.

Step 3: The user will be directed to another page, where “Apply Online for Common Recruitment Process under CRP-SPL-XV” link must be selected.

Step 4: After registering yourself with relevant information login to your account.

Step 5: Fill the application form, upload necessary documents and pay the application fee to submit.

Advertisement

Step 6: Download and save the confirmation page, take a printout of the same for future reference.