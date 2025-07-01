Subscribe

IBPS SO notification 2025: Application window for 1007 vacancies opens today; 6-steps to apply at ibps.in

IBPS SO notification 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection is conducting recruitment drive for 1007 vacancies. candidates can apply for the recruitment process on the official website at ibps.in or ibpsreg.ibps.in.

Published1 Jul 2025, 02:51 PM IST
IBPS SO notification 2025: The IBPS SO 2025 application fee is Rs. 850 and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>175 for SC/ST/PwBD candidates.
IBPS SO notification 2025: The IBPS SO 2025 application fee is Rs. 850 and ₹175 for SC/ST/PwBD candidates.

IBPS SO notification 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is accepting applications for the post of Specialist Officers and opened the registration window on July 1. Interested candidates can apply for the recruitment process on the official website at ibps.in or ibpsreg.ibps.in.

IBPS SO 2025 vacancy: Application schedule

Key dates to keep in mind are given below:

  • July 1 - 21, 2025: Online registration, including edit/modification of application and registration of fees by candidates
  • August 5, 2025: Last date for printing your application
  • August 2025: Download of call letters for Online examination – Preliminary
  • August 2025: Online Examination – Preliminary
  • September 2025: Result of Online examination – Preliminary
  • September/October 2025: Download of Call letter for Online examination – Main
  • November 2025: Online Examination (Main)
  • November 2025: Declaration of Result (Main Examination)
  • December, 2025/ January, 2026: Interview
  • January/February, 2026: Provisional Allotment

Also Read | IBPS unveils tentative 2025 calendar for RRB and PSB Exams on ibps.in

IBPS SO Vacancy 2025

There are a total of 1007 vacancies for the below mentioned posts:

  1. IT Officer (Scale I)
  2. Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I)
  3. Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I)
  4. Law Officer (Scale I)
  5. HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I)
  6. Marketing Officer (Scale I)

Also Read | Vacancy open! SSC CHSL 2025 invites applicants for 3,131 Group C posts

How to apply for IBPS SO Vacancy

To apply for IBPS SO vacancy, aspirants must follow the steps provided below:

Step 1: Go to the official website at ibps.in.

Step 2: Click on “Apply Online for Common Recruitment Process under CRP-SPL-XV” link available on the home page.

Step 3: The user will be directed to another page, where “Apply Online for Common Recruitment Process under CRP-SPL-XV” link must be selected.

Step 4: After registering yourself with relevant information login to your account.

Step 5: Fill the application form, upload necessary documents and pay the application fee to submit.

Step 6: Download and save the confirmation page, take a printout of the same for future reference.

Also Read | Job Alert! RRB Technician 2025 recruitment for 6,238 vacancies opens today

Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank Central Bank of India, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Punjab National Bank Punjab, Sind Bank, UCO Bank and Union Bank of India are the participating banks in the recruitment drive.

 
