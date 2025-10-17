IBPS SO Prelims 2025 Result OUT: Here's how to check, last date to download, other details

IBPS SO Prelims 2025 Result: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, on Friday, released the IBPS SO Prelims 2025 Results.
Candidates who appeared for prelims exam on August 30, can get IBPS SO result 2025 link at official website: ibps.in.
To download IBPS SO 2025 prelims result, candidates will need to use their login credentials such as registration number or roll number and the password – which is the date of birth.
The IBPS SO prelims result can only be checked at the official website. Here's a step-by-step guide:
All candidates who have cleared the IBPS SO Prelims result, are eligible to sit for the next stage of the examination – which is IBPS SO Mains. The exam is scheduled for November 9.
Here is a tentative schedule that candidates must keep in mind:
November 2025: Declaration of Result (Main Examination)
December, 2025/ January, 2026: Interview
January/February, 2026: Provisional Allotment
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection aims to fill a total of 1007 vacancies for:
Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank Central Bank of India, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Punjab National Bank Punjab, Sind Bank, UCO Bank and Union Bank of India are among the participating banks in the recruitment drive.