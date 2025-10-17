IBPS SO Prelims 2025 Result OUT: Here's how to check, last date to download, other details

IBPS SO Prelims 2025 Result: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, on Friday, released the IBPS SO Prelims 2025 Results.

Candidates who appeared for prelims exam on August 30, can get IBPS SO result 2025 link at official website: ibps.in.

IBPS SO Prelims Result 2025: Login details required To download IBPS SO 2025 prelims result, candidates will need to use their login credentials such as registration number or roll number and the password – which is the date of birth.

IBPS SO Prelims Result 2025: How to check – a step-by-step guide The IBPS SO prelims result can only be checked at the official website. Here's a step-by-step guide:

Visit the official website: ibps.in

On the homepage, click on CRP Specialist Officers

On the new page, click on IBPS SO Preliminary Result.

On the login page, enter registration number/roll number and DOB/password.

The IBPS SO prelims result will be displayed on the screen.

Check and download the IBPS SO result pdf. What's next after IBPS SO Prelims Result 2025? All candidates who have cleared the IBPS SO Prelims result, are eligible to sit for the next stage of the examination – which is IBPS SO Mains. The exam is scheduled for November 9.

IBPS SO 2025 exam dates to keep in mind Here is a tentative schedule that candidates must keep in mind:

November 2025: Declaration of Result (Main Examination)

December, 2025/ January, 2026: Interview

January/February, 2026: Provisional Allotment

How many vacancies are there? The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection aims to fill a total of 1007 vacancies for:

IT Officer (Scale I)

Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I)

Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I)

Law Officer (Scale I)

HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I)

Marketing Officer (Scale I)pecialist Officers (SO) through the exam. Which banks are involved? Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank Central Bank of India, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Punjab National Bank Punjab, Sind Bank, UCO Bank and Union Bank of India are among the participating banks in the recruitment drive.