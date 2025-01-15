The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the tentative calendar 2025 for RRB and PSB Preliminary and main exams. The notification states that the tentative calendar for the online Preliminary and Main exams for Private Sector Banks (PSBs), covering Officer Scale I, II, III, and Office Assistants, has been released.

Along with this, the tentative schedule of CRP for Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) for the post of Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees, Specialist Officers (SPL) and Customer Service Associates (CSA) is also released.

IBPS 2025 exams: Know tentative time table

RRBs – CRP RRBs-XIV (Office Assistants) and CRP RRBs-XIV (Officers Scale I, II & III) Officer Scale I Officer Scale II and III Office Assistants Preliminary Examination 27 July 2025 2 August 2025 3 August 2025 NA 30 August 6 September 7 September Main/ Single Examination 13 November 2025 13 November 2025 9 November 2025 PSBs – CRP PO/MT-XV, CRP SPL-XV & CRP CSA -XV Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees (PO/MT) Specialist Officers (SPL) Customer Service Associates (CSA) Preliminary Examination 4 October 2025 5 October 2025 11 October 2025 22 November 2025 23 November 2025 6 December 2025 7 December 2025 13 December 2025 14 December 2025 Main Examination 29 November 2025 4 January 2026 1 February 2026

IBPS 2025 exams: Know guidelines for registration process The registration process will be through online mode only and there will be a single registration for both Preliminary and Main examination, wherever applicable.

Candidates will be required to upload the following documents including: Photograph of the Applicant, Signature of the Applicant, Thumb impression of the Applicant and Scanned Copy of handwritten declaration