The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the tentative calendar 2025 for RRB and PSB Preliminary and main exams. The notification states that the tentative calendar for the online Preliminary and Main exams for Private Sector Banks (PSBs), covering Officer Scale I, II, III, and Office Assistants, has been released.
Along with this, the tentative schedule of CRP for Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) for the post of Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees, Specialist Officers (SPL) and Customer Service Associates (CSA) is also released.
|RRBs – CRP RRBs-XIV (Office Assistants) and CRP RRBs-XIV (Officers Scale I, II & III)
|Officer Scale I
|Officer Scale II and III
|Office Assistants
|Preliminary Examination
27 July 2025
2 August 2025
3 August 2025
|NA
30 August
6 September
7 September
|Main/ Single Examination
|13 November 2025
|13 November 2025
|9 November 2025
|PSBs – CRP PO/MT-XV, CRP SPL-XV & CRP CSA -XV
|Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees (PO/MT)
|Specialist Officers (SPL)
|Customer Service Associates (CSA)
|Preliminary Examination
4 October 2025
5 October 2025
11 October 2025
22 November 2025
23 November 2025
6 December 2025
7 December 2025
13 December 2025
14 December 2025
|Main Examination
|29 November 2025
|4 January 2026
|1 February 2026
The registration process will be through online mode only and there will be a single registration for both Preliminary and Main examination, wherever applicable.
Candidates will be required to upload the following documents including: Photograph of the Applicant, Signature of the Applicant, Thumb impression of the Applicant and Scanned Copy of handwritten declaration
Candidates will also be required to capture and upload their “live photograph” at the time of application either by using webcam or mobile phone.
