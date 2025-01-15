Hello User
IBPS unveils tentative 2025 calendar for RRB and PSB Exams on ibps.in - Know dates, registration process here

IBPS unveils tentative 2025 calendar for RRB and PSB Exams on ibps.in - Know dates, registration process here

Livemint

  • IBPS unveiled the provisional schedule for the RRB and PSB Preliminary and main exams for 2025.

IBPS unveils tentative 2025 calendar for RRB and PSB Exams

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the tentative calendar 2025 for RRB and PSB Preliminary and main exams. The notification states that the tentative calendar for the online Preliminary and Main exams for Private Sector Banks (PSBs), covering Officer Scale I, II, III, and Office Assistants, has been released.

Along with this, the tentative schedule of CRP for Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) for the post of Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees, Specialist Officers (SPL) and Customer Service Associates (CSA) is also released.

IBPS 2025 exams: Know tentative time table

RRBs – CRP RRBs-XIV (Office Assistants) and CRP RRBs-XIV (Officers Scale I, II & III)
 Officer Scale IOfficer Scale II and IIIOffice Assistants
Preliminary Examination

27 July 2025

2 August 2025

3 August 2025

NA

30 August

6 September

7 September

Main/ Single Examination13 November 202513 November 20259 November 2025
PSBs – CRP PO/MT-XV, CRP SPL-XV & CRP CSA -XV
 Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees (PO/MT)Specialist Officers (SPL)Customer Service Associates (CSA)
Preliminary Examination

4 October 2025

5 October 2025

11 October 2025

22 November 2025

23 November 2025

6 December 2025

7 December 2025

13 December 2025

14 December 2025

Main Examination29 November 20254 January 20261 February 2026 

IBPS 2025 exams: Know guidelines for registration process

The registration process will be through online mode only and there will be a single registration for both Preliminary and Main examination, wherever applicable.

Candidates will be required to upload the following documents including: Photograph of the Applicant, Signature of the Applicant, Thumb impression of the Applicant and Scanned Copy of handwritten declaration

Candidates will also be required to capture and upload their “live photograph" at the time of application either by using webcam or mobile phone.

