Active Stocks
Mon Apr 08 2024 13:41:26
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 165.00 1.01%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 430.50 0.62%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 480.85 -0.90%
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 1,075.40 1.63%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 282.15 1.38%
Business News/ Education / ICAI CA 2024 Live: Delhi HC refuses to postpone CA inter and final exams 2024
BackBack

ICAI CA 2024 Live: Delhi HC refuses to postpone CA inter and final exams 2024

Livemint

Advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava filed a petition in Delhi HC to reschedule CA Exams from May to June 2024, citing hardships faced by CA students. ICAI had previously revised exam dates for CA Inter and Final exams amid Lok Sabha polls.

ICAI CA 2024 Live: Delhi High Court (File photo)Premium
ICAI CA 2024 Live: Delhi High Court (File photo)

The Delhi High Court is hearing a petition filed for rescheduling the CA Intermediate and Final May exams amid the Lok Sabha elections 2024. “Considering continuous requests & hardships of CA students, we have filed a petition in Delhi HC seeking rescheduling of CA Exams from May to June 2024," Advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava informed on X. The plea has been filed to reschedule CA Exams from May to June 2024. In March, The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) had announced the new revised dates amid the Lok sabha polls, but only the exam dates were changed for the Inter and final exams. As per the ICAI schedule, for the CA inter exams for Group 1, one of the exam date was changed. Earlier, Group 1 Inter exams were schedule on 3, 5 and 7 May and were shifted to 3, 5 and 9 May. The CA Inter group II exams were scheduled on May 11, 15, and 17 May instead of the earlier May 9, 11 and 13. 

Catch all the LIVE updates here

Delhi HC refuses to postpone CA inter and final exams 2024

Delhi High Court refused to postpone Chartered Accountants (CA) inter and final exams 2024. The court dismisses plea by various candidates seeking postponement of exams from May to June in view of the Lok Sabha elections.

‘Candidates may face hardship cannot be a ground to derail’, says Justice C Hari Shankar

Justice C Hari Shankar said that mere fact that the candidates may face hardship in undertaking the exam cannot be a ground to derail the exam which is to be taken by approximately 4.26,000 aspirants.

‘Court surprised such request has been made’ says Delhi HC

“This court is surprised that such a request has been made," the court said as quoted by LiveLaw. It added that elections are to be held on May 7 and 13 and no exam is scheduled for 6th and 12th May.

27 aspirants had moved the court to postpone exams

They said that since the exam timetable conflicts with the Lok Sabha elections, the exams ought to take place after the polls. They claimed their rights were being infringed upon and cited Articles 14, 21, and 19(1)(g) of the Constitution, Bar and Bench reported.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 08 Apr 2024, 12:25 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App