ICAI CA 2024 Live: Delhi HC refuses to postpone CA inter and final exams 2024
Advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava filed a petition in Delhi HC to reschedule CA Exams from May to June 2024, citing hardships faced by CA students. ICAI had previously revised exam dates for CA Inter and Final exams amid Lok Sabha polls.
The Delhi High Court is hearing a petition filed for rescheduling the CA Intermediate and Final May exams amid the Lok Sabha elections 2024. “Considering continuous requests & hardships of CA students, we have filed a petition in Delhi HC seeking rescheduling of CA Exams from May to June 2024," Advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava informed on X. The plea has been filed to reschedule CA Exams from May to June 2024. In March, The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) had announced the new revised dates amid the Lok sabha polls, but only the exam dates were changed for the Inter and final exams. As per the ICAI schedule, for the CA inter exams for Group 1, one of the exam date was changed. Earlier, Group 1 Inter exams were schedule on 3, 5 and 7 May and were shifted to 3, 5 and 9 May. The CA Inter group II exams were scheduled on May 11, 15, and 17 May instead of the earlier May 9, 11 and 13.