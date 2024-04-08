ICAI CA 2024 Live: Delhi HC refuses to postpone CA inter and final exams 2024

The Delhi High Court is hearing a petition filed for rescheduling the CA Intermediate and Final May exams amid the Lok Sabha elections 2024. “Considering continuous requests & hardships of CA students, we have filed a petition in Delhi HC seeking rescheduling of CA Exams from May to June 2024," Advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava informed on X. The plea has been filed to reschedule CA Exams from May to June 2024. In March, The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) had announced the new revised dates amid the Lok sabha polls, but only the exam dates were changed for the Inter and final exams. As per the ICAI schedule, for the CA inter exams for Group 1, one of the exam date was changed. Earlier, Group 1 Inter exams were schedule on 3, 5 and 7 May and were shifted to 3, 5 and 9 May. The CA Inter group II exams were scheduled on May 11, 15, and 17 May instead of the earlier May 9, 11 and 13. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi HC refuses to postpone CA inter and final exams 2024 Delhi High Court refused to postpone Chartered Accountants (CA) inter and final exams 2024. The court dismisses plea by various candidates seeking postponement of exams from May to June in view of the Lok Sabha elections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

‘Candidates may face hardship cannot be a ground to derail’, says Justice C Hari Shankar Justice C Hari Shankar said that mere fact that the candidates may face hardship in undertaking the exam cannot be a ground to derail the exam which is to be taken by approximately 4.26,000 aspirants.

‘Court surprised such request has been made’ says Delhi HC “This court is surprised that such a request has been made," the court said as quoted by LiveLaw. It added that elections are to be held on May 7 and 13 and no exam is scheduled for 6th and 12th May.

27 aspirants had moved the court to postpone exams They said that since the exam timetable conflicts with the Lok Sabha elections, the exams ought to take place after the polls. They claimed their rights were being infringed upon and cited Articles 14, 21, and 19(1)(g) of the Constitution, Bar and Bench reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

