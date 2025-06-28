ICAI CA Exam Final Results 2025: Scores expected soon at icai.org; check steps to download marksheet

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India is anticipated to declare the results for the ICAI May Final Exams 2025 shortly. Once the scores are released, candidates who had appeared for the Chartered Accountant exam can check their results on the official website, icai.org, using their User ID and password.

Notably, the official date of the ICAI CA Final Exam 2025 results has not been announced yet. However, Ex-CCM Dhiraj Khandelwal stated that the results are likely to be out by the first week of July, tentatively around July 3rd or 4th.

In a post on the social media platform X, Khandelwal wrote, “For those asking about the May 25 exam results, please note that, based on past experience, the results may be announced in the first week of July — tentatively around July 3rd or 4th.”

Candidates are advised to visit the ICAI website and other official sources to get the latest updates on the May final exam results.

ICAI CA Final Exam 2025: Step-by-step guideline to download scores Candidates can follow the steps listed below to download results:

Step 1: Go to the official website at icai.org.

Step 2: Visit the home page, select the link to download the ICAI CA May 2025 Exam results.

Step 3: Fill in your login credentials and submit.

Step 4: Your ICAI CA Final Results 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check, download the scores and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

ICAI CA Final Exam 2025: Exam dates The final examinations for Group 1 were held on May 2, 4, and 6, and the Group 2 exams were conducted on May 8, 16, and 18, 2025.

