NEW DELHI : The CA Final Exam for the year 2022 starts tomorrow. The CA Final exam will be conducted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on 14 May and 22 May.

The ICAI CA May 2022 admit cards have already been released on the official website- icaiexam.icai.org. Candidates are advised to to visit the official website and download the same to gain access to the examination that commences tomorrow.

The CA Final Exam admit card has mention of details including application numbers, roll numbers, and the exam centres.

The CA Final Group 2 exams are slated to begin on 23 May. The ICAI CA exam for intermediate courses will start on 15 May and continue till 30 May.

The CA exam will be held at various examination centres across the country. In addition to this, six overseas test centres have been established in Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, and Muscat.

ICAI CA Final Exam 2022: Instructions For Candidates

-Candidates must carry their CA Final exam admit card and valid ID proof.

-Candidates should reach the exam centre at least one hour before the commencement of the exam.

-Candidates will not be allowed to carry mobile phones, watches, calculators, or any other electronic devices inside the examination hall.

-Candidates can opt for the medium of ICAI CA May 2022 exams. The CA exams will be conducted in both English and Hindi languages.