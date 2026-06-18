ICAI CA Final Result 2026 LIVE: When and how to check scorecard, rank at caresults.icai.org

ICAI CA Final Result 2026 LIVE: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is all set to declare the CA Final May Result 2026 today. Candidates who appeared for the May session between 5 and 15 May 2026, will be able to download their CA Final scorecard 2026 from the at official website at caresults.icai.org. Students can also check CA Final Pass Percentage Jan 2026 and All India Rank at the same portal.

The result date was confirmed through an official notification issued by the Examination Department on 15 June by Joint Secretary Anand Kumar Chaturvedi. The official website states, “The result of the Chartered Accountants Final Examination held in May 2026 will be declared by the evening of 18th June 2026 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website caresults.icai.org.” As per the circular, students will need registration number and roll number to access scorecard.

How to download CA Final May Result 2026 today

Step-by-step guide to download CA Final May Result is given below:

Step 1: Visit the official ICAI website at caresults.icai.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on CA Final Result May 2026 link

Step 3: Enter ICAI roll number and registration number

Step 4: Enter security code and click on Submit

Step 5: Check and download CA Final scorecard, take a printout and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

In CA final year, a total of 6 subjects, divided into two groups. The total marks per paper is 100. In addition to scorecard, ICAI will release the CA Final May 2026 merit list where candidates can check their rank in the exam. It is important to note that the process to download CA Final merit list is the same as that of the result.

Catch all updates on CA Final Result here