The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India is set to declare the results of last year's CA Foundation Examination on Friday. The results of the exam held on December 2022 will be shared on the ICAI's official website and can be accessed by logging on to icai.nic.in . Apart from this, ICAI will also release the results of several post qualification course examinations on February 3.

“The results of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination held in December 2022 is likely to be declared on Friday, the 3rd February, 2023 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in. It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number," read a notice uploaded onto their website.

How to check your CA foundation exam results on ICAI:

Log on to icai.nic.in Click on relevant exam link as displayed on the home page. Enter your roll number and registration number as asked. Fill out the captcha code and then press the submit button. The results will be displayed on the screen for you to check. Save a copy or print out the details for future use.