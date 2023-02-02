ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022: December result date announced, here's how you can check
The results of the exam held on December 2022 will be shared on the ICAI's official website and can be accessed by logging on to icai.nic.in.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India is set to declare the results of last year's CA Foundation Examination on Friday. The results of the exam held on December 2022 will be shared on the ICAI's official website and can be accessed by logging on to icai.nic.in. Apart from this, ICAI will also release the results of several post qualification course examinations on February 3.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×