ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023: June exam results likely today on icai.org; Here's how to check and other details1 min read 07 Aug 2023, 09:56 AM IST
ICAI likely to announce CA Foundation exam results held in June on 7 August. Check results on icai.org.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India is likely to announce the results of CA Foundation exams which were held in June today i.e. on 7 August. The ICAI CA foundation exams for the June session were held on 24, 26, 28 and 30 June 2023 in about 290 centres across the country. Once the results are out, students can check their results of the June CA foundation exam on ICAI official website i.e. icai.org.