The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India is likely to announce the results of CA Foundation exams which were held in June today i.e. on 7 August. The ICAI CA foundation exams for the June session were held on 24, 26, 28 and 30 June 2023 in about 290 centres across the country. Once the results are out, students can check their results of the June CA foundation exam on ICAI official website i.e. icai.org .

The official notification released stated, the results of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination held in June 2023 are likely to be declared on late evening (9.00 p.m.) on 7th August, 2023 or early morning on Tuesday i.e. on 8th August, 2023."

The notification further added that candidate would need his/her registration number along roll number to access the result on the website.

Apart from this, the institute will also likely declare the Post Qualification Course Examination - Information Systems Audit [ISA] Assessment Test today at 9 pm or early morning tomorrow.

Here's how to check ICAI CA Foundation results 2023

Visit the ICAI official website i.e. icai.org

Click on the activated link of ‘CA Foundation June 2023 results’.

To view the results, candidates will have to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number

Check your ICAI foundation 2023 June results and save for future use.

After candidates clear the CA Foundation exam, they can then fill out the CA Intermediate exam form.

Earlier on 2022, CA Foundation result for the June exams was announced on 10 August 2022. Earlier this month, ICAI had announced the Chartered Accountants Final and the Intermediate Examination results which were held in May 2023. Speaking of Topper, Jain Akshay Ramesh from Ahmedabad scored the 1st Rank in CA Final exams followed by Kalpesh Jain G from Chennai and Prakhar Varshney from Delhi who took the second and the third rank respectively, careers360 had reported. In the Inter exams, Y Gokul Sai Sreekar from Hyderabad, Noor Singla from Patiala and Kavya Sandeep from Mumbai scored first, second and third rank respectively, TOI had stated.