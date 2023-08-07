Earlier on 2022, CA Foundation result for the June exams was announced on 10 August 2022. Earlier this month, ICAI had announced the Chartered Accountants Final and the Intermediate Examination results which were held in May 2023. Speaking of Topper, Jain Akshay Ramesh from Ahmedabad scored the 1st Rank in CA Final exams followed by Kalpesh Jain G from Chennai and Prakhar Varshney from Delhi who took the second and the third rank respectively, careers360 had reported. In the Inter exams, Y Gokul Sai Sreekar from Hyderabad, Noor Singla from Patiala and Kavya Sandeep from Mumbai scored first, second and third rank respectively, TOI had stated.