ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to announce the results of CA Foundation exam results today i.e. on 7 February. The CA Foundation exams were held on 31 December, 2, 4 and 6 January 2024. The results of the exam will be shared on the ICAI's official website i.e. icai.org. In addition to this, result of Post Qualification Course Examination i.e. Information Systems Audit [ISA] Assessment Test is also likely to be declared today.
Earlier on 9 January, ICAI had announced the results of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Final and Intermediate examination. In the CA Final exam result 2023, Madhur Jain secured the 1st rank with 77.38 percent, Sanskruti Atul Parolia stood 2nd with 74.88 percent while the third postion was shared by Tikendra Kumar Singhal and Rishi Malhotra who secured 73.75 percent. In the Inter November exam results, Jay Devang Jimulia topped the exams with 86.38 percent, Bhageria Tanay secured 86 percent and Rishi Himanshukumar Mevawala recured the third position with 83.50 percent.
Check all the LIVE updates on ICAI CA Foundation Results here
ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 LIVE: How to check your CA foundation exam results on ICAI
Step 1: Click on icai.nic.in
Step 2: Now Click on relevant exam link as displayed.
Step 3: Enter your roll number and registration number as asked. Fill out the captcha code and then press the submit button.
Step 4: The results will be displayed on the screen for you to check.
Step 5: Save a copy or print out the details for future use.
ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 LIVE: Results not out yet
ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 LIVE: CA foundation results will be declared shortly.
In order to access the results, candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number on icai.nic.in
ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 LIVE: What's next students clear ICAI CA Foundation exams?
Students who clear the CA Foundation exam can then fill out the CA Intermediate exam form
ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 LIVE: Registration for June-May session
Important dates to remember:
-Commencement of submission of online examination application forms for Main, PQC and Foundation exams: 2nd February
-Last date for submission of online examination application forms (without late fees) for Main, PQC and Foundation exams: 23rd February 2024
-Last date for submission of online examination application forms (with late fees of ₹600/- or US $10) for Main, PQC and Foundation exams: 2nd March 2024
-For students seeking a change of examination city / medium for the Chartered Accountants Examination: 3rd March-9th March
ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 LIVE: Datesheet for June-May session
As per the official notification, the foundation course exams will be held in June i.e. on 20, 22, 24, and 25th June 2024. The Intermediate course exams for Group 1 are scheduled to be held on 3, 5, and 7 May while the Group 2 exams will be held on 9th, 11 and 13th May 2024. The ICAI CA Final exams for Group 1 will be held on 2nd, 4th, and 6th May 2024 while the Group 2 exams will be held on 8th, 10th, and 11th January 2024. The International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT – AT) exams will be held on 10 and 12th May 2024.
ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 LIVE: Result likely after 1 pm
As per Times Now report, ICAI CA foundation is likely to be out between 1.30 -2 pm today
ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 LIVE: What time will the ICAI CA results be announced?
So far no update has been shared on the timings of the result. As per ICAI website, “The result of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examinations held in December 2023/January 2024 is likely to be declared on Wednesday, the 7th February 2024 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in. It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number."
ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 LIVE: Exam were initially re-scheduled
The CA Foundation examination was initially scheduled for December 24-30, 2023, but it was rescheduled to December 31, 2023, and January 2, 4, and 6, 2024
ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 LIVE: Where can students check their ICAI CA Foundation results?
The results of the exam will be shared on the ICAI's official website i.e. icai.org
ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 LIVE: When was CA foundation exam held?
The CA Foundation exams were held on 31 December, 2, 4 and 6 January 2024.
ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 LIVE: December-January exam results likely today on icai.org
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to announce the results of CA Foundation exam results today i.e. on 7 February. "The result of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examinations held in December 2023/January 2024 is likely to be declared on Wednesday, the 7th February 2024 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in. It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number," read a notice uploaded ICAI website.
