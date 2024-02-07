The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to announce the results of CA Foundation exam results today i.e. on 7 February. The CA Foundation exams were held on 31 December, 2, 4 and 6 January 2024. The results of the exam will be shared on the ICAI's official website i.e. icai.org . In addition to this, result of Post Qualification Course Examination i.e. Information Systems Audit [ISA] Assessment Test is also likely to be declared today.

“The result of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examinations held in December 2023/January 2024 is likely to be declared on Wednesday, the 7th February 2024 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in. It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number," read a notice uploaded ICAI website.

How to check your CA foundation exam results on ICAI:

Step 1: Click on icai.nic.in

Step 2: Now Click on relevant exam link as displayed.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and registration number as asked. Fill out the captcha code and then press the submit button.

Step 4: The results will be displayed on the screen for you to check.

Step 5: Save a copy or print out the details for future use.

Check direct link here: ICAI CA Foundation Results 2023

Earlier on 9 January, ICAI had announced the results of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Final and Intermediate examination. In the CA Final exam result 2023, Madhur Jain secured the 1st rank with 77.38 percent, Sanskruti Atul Parolia stood 2nd with 74.88 percent while the third postion was shared by Tikendra Kumar Singhal and Rishi Malhotra who secured 73.75 percent.

In the Inter November exam results, Jay Devang Jimulia topped the exams with 86.38 percent, Bhageria Tanay secured 86 percent and Rishi Himanshukumar Mevawala recured the third position with 83.50 percent.

