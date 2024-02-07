ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023: Results for December-January exams likely to be announced today on icai.org
ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023: ICAI is expected to declare the results of CA Foundation exams held in December today. Candidates can check their results on icai.nic.in by entering their roll number and registration number
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to announce the results of CA Foundation exam results today i.e. on 7 February. The CA Foundation exams were held on 31 December, 2, 4 and 6 January 2024. The results of the exam will be shared on the ICAI's official website i.e. icai.org. In addition to this, result of Post Qualification Course Examination i.e. Information Systems Audit [ISA] Assessment Test is also likely to be declared today.