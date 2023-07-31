The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India is likely to announce the results of CA Foundation exams soon. Students can check their results of the June CA foundation exam on ICAI official website i.e. icai.org . Currently, there is no official confirmation from the institute, however, some media reports state that the date and time of CA foundation results will likely be declared today.

The ICAI June session exams were held on 24, 26, 28 and 30 June 2023 in 290 centres across India.

Here's how to check ICAI CA Foundation results 2023

Visit the ICAI official website i.e. icai.org

Click on the activated link of ‘CA Foundation June 2023 results’.

To view the results, candidates will have to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number

Check your ICAI foundation 2023 June results.

Candidates can also take a printout of the final scorecard for future reference.

Apart from the official website, candidates can also check their CA Foundation scores on SMS. For this, candidates just need to type “CAFND" followed by a space and 6-digit roll number and can be sent to 57575.

Students who clear the CA Foundation exam can then fill out the CA Intermediate exam form. Earlier on 2022, CA Foundation result for the June exams was announced on 10 August 2022. Earlier this month, ICAI had announced the Chartered Accountants Final and the Intermediate Examination results which were held in May 2023. Speaking of Topper, Jain Akshay Ramesh from Ahmedabad scored the 1st Rank in CA Final exams followed by Kalpesh Jain G from Chennai and Prakhar Varshney from Delhi who took the second and the third rank respectively, careers360 had reported. In the Inter exams, Y Gokul Sai Sreekar from Hyderabad, Noor Singla from Patiala and Kavya Sandeep from Mumbai scored first, second and third rank respectively, TOI had stated.