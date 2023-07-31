ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023: June exam results soon on icai.org. Here's how to check and other details2 min read 31 Jul 2023, 01:14 PM IST
The ICAI June session exams were held on 24, 26, 28 and 30 June 2023 in 290 centres across India.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India is likely to announce the results of CA Foundation exams soon. Students can check their results of the June CA foundation exam on ICAI official website i.e. icai.org. Currently, there is no official confirmation from the institute, however, some media reports state that the date and time of CA foundation results will likely be declared today.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×