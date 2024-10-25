ICAI CA Foundation Result 2024 to be declared soon at icai.org, check link, how to download scorecard and more

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will soon announce the CA Foundation September exam results on 25 October at icai.org.

The institute conducted the CA Foundation exam on September 13, 15, 18 and 20.

CCM Dhiraj Khandelwal stated that CA Foundation result is expected before Diwali and Inter results by mid-November, reported Hindustan Times.

Apart from the CA Foundation exam results, the results of CA Inter September exam are also awaited.

According to details, the Intermediate Group 1 exam took place on September 12, 14, and 17, while the Group 2 exam was held on September 19, 21, and 23, 2024.

The result notification will be released at icai.org and candidates' scorecards will be published at icai.nic.in.

How to check ICAI CA Foundation result 2024: 1) Open institute website, icai.org, on the browser.

2) Open the result link for the CA Foundation course.

3) Fill in your login credentials.

4) Submit and download your result.

5) Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

ICAI CA Foundation 2024 exam: Candidates appeared A total of 91,900 candidates appeared for the CA Foundation June examination. 13,749 candidates cleared the examination, while the overall pass percentage was 14.96 percent. Out of 48,580 male candidates, 7766 passed the examination with a pass percentage of 15.66 percent. The pass percentage among females was lower than that among male candidates. Out of 42,320 females, 5983 passed the examination. The pass percentage of female candidates was 14.14 percent.