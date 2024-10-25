ICAI CA Foundation Result 2024 to be declared soon at icai.org, check link, how to download scorecard and more

  • The institute conducted the CA Foundation exam on September 13, 15, 18 and 20.

Livemint
Published25 Oct 2024, 03:29 PM IST
ICAI (File image)
ICAI (File image)

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will soon announce the CA Foundation September exam results on 25 October at icai.org.

The institute conducted the CA Foundation exam on September 13, 15, 18 and 20.

Also Read | Allow tax deduction for health insurance in the new regime, says ICAI chief

CCM Dhiraj Khandelwal stated that CA Foundation result is expected before Diwali and Inter results by mid-November, reported Hindustan Times.

Apart from the CA Foundation exam results, the results of CA Inter September exam are also awaited.

According to details, the Intermediate Group 1 exam took place on September 12, 14, and 17, while the Group 2 exam was held on September 19, 21, and 23, 2024.

Also Read | ICAI CA Foundation Result LIVE Updates: CA Foundation scores OUT

The result notification will be released at icai.org and candidates' scorecards will be published at icai.nic.in.

How to check ICAI CA Foundation result 2024:

1) Open institute website, icai.org, on the browser.

2) Open the result link for the CA Foundation course.

3) Fill in your login credentials.

4) Submit and download your result.

5) Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

ICAI CA Foundation 2024 exam: Candidates appeared

A total of 91,900 candidates appeared for the CA Foundation June examination. 13,749 candidates cleared the examination, while the overall pass percentage was 14.96 percent. Out of 48,580 male candidates, 7766 passed the examination with a pass percentage of 15.66 percent. The pass percentage among females was lower than that among male candidates. Out of 42,320 females, 5983 passed the examination. The pass percentage of female candidates was 14.14 percent.

Also Read | CA Final, Inter Results 2024 Live: Results out at icai.nic.in. See toppers list

ICAI CA Final November 2024 Exam Postponed:

Recently, ICAI postponed the CA Final November 2024 examination, citing the Diwali celebration. As per the updated schedule, the Group 1 examination will take place on November 3, while the Group 2 examination will begin on November 9. The examination was initially scheduled between November 1 and 11, 2024.

Catch all theBusiness News,Education News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:25 Oct 2024, 03:29 PM IST
Business NewsEducationICAI CA Foundation Result 2024 to be declared soon at icai.org, check link, how to download scorecard and more

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    275.45
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    4.05 (1.49%)

    Tata Steel share price

    146.40
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -2.6 (-1.74%)

    Indusind Bank share price

    1,038.60
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -240.3 (-18.79%)

    ITC share price

    482.40
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    10.55 (2.24%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,155.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    30.5 (2.71%)

    Coforge share price

    7,726.15
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    27.2 (0.35%)

    Radico Khaitan share price

    2,273.10
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -21.2 (-0.92%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    13,925.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -1139.05 (-7.56%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Glenmark Life Sciences share price

    944.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -95.4 (-9.18%)

    Hindustan Petroleum Corporation share price

    373.05
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -31.6 (-7.81%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    13,925.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -1139.05 (-7.56%)

    Patanjali Foods share price

    1,638.45
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -131.1 (-7.41%)
    More from Top Losers

    Thermax share price

    5,434.50
    03:28 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    256.45 (4.95%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    464.95
    03:28 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    18.95 (4.25%)

    Sundaram Finance share price

    4,884.95
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    184.5 (3.93%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank share price

    97.30
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    3.45 (3.68%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,475.00-620.00
      Chennai
      79,481.00-620.00
      Delhi
      79,633.00-620.00
      Kolkata
      79,485.00-620.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Education

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.