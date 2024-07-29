ICAI CA Foundation Result LIVE Updates: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will most likely declare the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Foundation results today, July 29.
Candidates who appeared for CA Foundation June 2024 exam can check their results on the official website at icai.nic.in. The institute said, the result is likely to be announced in the late evening.
The official notification issued by the institute states, “The result of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination held in June 2024 is likely to be declared on Monday, (Late evening) the 29th July 2024 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in. It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number."
The results of CA Foundation Examination and Information Systems Audit are….,' says official
ICAI CA Foundation Result LIVE: Central Council Member (CCM), Chairman CMI& B, Chairman, MSME & Startup committee of ICAI, Dhiraj Khandelwal in a post on X said, “The results of CA Foundation Examination and Information Systems Audit [ISA] Assessment Test held in the month of June 2024 /July 2024 are likely to be declared on Monday, the 29th July 2024."
When to expct result today?
Where to check result?
5-steps to check scores
Candidates can check the CA Foundation results by following the steps mentioned below:
Step 1: Visit the ICAI result website at icai.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the CA Foundation exam result link on the home page
Step 3: Enter roll number and registration number and click on Submit
Step 4: Check marks and download the scorecard.
Step 5: Take a printout for future reference.
Keep these credentials handy
Candidates will need their ICAI CA Foundation June 2024 registration numbers and roll numbers to download scorecards after the results are announced.