ICAI CA Inter, Final, Foundation Results 2025 date OUT. Here's when to check the results, steps to download

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced that the results for the CA Final, Intermediate, and Foundation exams held in May 2025 will be declared on July 6, 2025.

According to ICAI's official notice, results for the CA Final and Intermediate exams will be available by 2 PM, while the CA Foundation results will be released later the same day, around 5 PM.

Details required to check results To check their ICAI CA results, students will need the following details:

roll number,

registration number,

and date of birth. Students will also need to enter a captcha code on the result page to view their scorecard.

ICAI CA Results 2025: How to check – step-by-step guide Here's how students can check the ICAI CA Inter, Final, Foundation Results for 2025:

Visit the official website 2. Click on the ‘CA Result 2025’ link available on the homepage.

3. A new window will open—enter your registration number, roll number, and PIN.

4. Enter the captcha code shown on the screen.

5. Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

6. Your CA Result 2025 will appear on the screen.

7. Download and save a copy for future reference or printing.

ICAI CA passing marks To pass the CA Foundation exam, candidates are required to secure a minimum of 40 marks in each subject and at least 50% overall in aggregate.

Those candidates who score 70% or more in total will be awarded a “Pass with Distinction" status.

The CA Foundation exam for the May 2025 session was conducted on May 15, 17, 19, and 21. The admit cards for these exams were released earlier on April 25.