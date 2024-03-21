ICAI CA Inter, Final May exams revised schedule OUT. Check new dates here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the fresh exam dates for CA Inter and Final exams in light of the Lok Sabha elections, which are scheduled to take place from April 19 to June 1. As per the new schedule, for the CA inter exams for Group 1, one of the exam date has been changed. Earlier, Group 1 Inter exams were schedule on 3, 5 and 7 May and now exams will be held on 3, 5 and 9 May. The CA Inter group II exams will be conducted on May 11, 15, and 17 May instead of the earlier May 9, 11 and 13.

The new dates for the CA Final May exams for Group I is May 2, 4, and 8 instead of the earlier May 2, 4 and 6 while the Group II Final exams will now be held on 10, 14 and 16 May instead of the earlier 8, 10 and 12 May.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!