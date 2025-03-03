ICAI CA Foundation, Inter Results 2025 LIVE: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India may be declared the ICAI CA January Result 2025 on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. After the results are declared, it will be available on the official website at ICAI at icai.nic.in for both Intermediate and Foundation course examination.
An official notice released by the ICAI earlier stated, “The results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate and Foundation Examinations held in January 2025 are likely to be declared on Tuesday, the 4th March 2025 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in."
How many students appeared for the exam?
A total of 1,20,609 students pursuing Chartered Accountancy appeared for their foundation examination
CA May 2025 Exams
CA May 2025 Exams: On March 1, 2025, the registrations for the CA May 2025 exams commenced. Those students appearing for the CA Foundation, CA Inter, and CA Final exams can complete their registration through the e-services website. The application window will remain open until March 14 without a late fee, while candidates can still apply from March 15 to March 17 by paying a late fee.
Steps to download results
1. Visit the official website at icai.nic.in.
2. On the home page, click on ICAI CA January Result 2025 link.
3. Enter the credentials to log in and submit.
4. Your ICAI CA January 2025 results will be displayed on the screen.
5. Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future reference.