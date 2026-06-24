ICAI CA Inter result 2026 today: When, where and how to check Intermediate May Examination scorecard

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is all set to declare Chartered Accountant (CA) Intermediate Examination result today, 24 June. These examinations were conducted from 5 May to 15 May, Those, candidates who appeared for these exams will be able to check their qualifying status and marks at the official website of ICAI — caresults.icai.org.

In an official notification dated 16 June 2026, the institute said, “The results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination held in May 2026 will be declared by the evening of 24th June 2026 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website caresults.icai.org.” The notice issued by Examination Department's Joint Secretary Anand Kumar Chaturvedi further noted that candidates will be able to access their result using registration number and roll number.

ICAI CA Inter result time ICAI Central Council Member CA Rohit Ruwatia Agarwal in a post on X stated, “Results of CA inter exam shall be announced by 10.30 am tomorrow morning & foundation exam results after CA Day.”

Another ICAI Central Council Member CA Rajesh Sharma said that the results will be announced between 10:00 and 10:30 AM. In a post on X, he wrote, “Beloved CA Students, … Intermediate results to be announced today between 10 to 10.30am.”

CA Intermediate May 2026 Exam Result: List of websites to track caresults.icai.org

icai.org Direct Link for CA Intermediate May 2026 exam result

How to check CA Inter May 2026 result Follow the steps given below to check and download CA Inter May 2026 result

Step 1: Visit ICAI's official result website at caresults.icai.org

Step 2: Select CA Intermediate May 2026 link.

Step 3: Enter roll number and registration ID in the necessary fields.

Step 4: Click on Submit to check and download scorecard. Take a printout of the same and keep a hard copy for future reference.

Details to check on CA Inter May 2026 results scorecard The results of the ICAI examination will mention the following key details:

Student's name

Roll number

Marks obtained in every subject

Overall score

Qualifying marks: Passing criteria To qualify the CA Intermediate May 2026 examination, candidates must secure a minimum of 40 marks in each paper and an aggregate of 50 percent in the group overall.

ICAI will release top rankers' details and topper information along with the results, CA Intermediate rank certificates up to the 50th rank on an All-India basis will be made available by the institute, which are dispatched to respective regional offices for further distribution to the qualified candidates. A candidates must have passed all papers in a single attempt without any exemption in any paper to be considered eligible for a merit rank certificate.