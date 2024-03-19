The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has decided to release fresh dates for CA exams in light of the Lok Sabha elections, which are scheduled to take place from April 19 to June 1. The new exam dates will be announced today i.e. on 19 March. The ICAI CA exams are also scheduled to be held in the month of May. The 2024 Lok Sabha elections will commence from 19 April and will end on 1 June. The counting of votes will be done on 4 June.

Previous dates for ICAI CA exams:

As per the previous exam schedule, the intermediate group 1 exams were scheduled to take place on May 3, 5 and 7, while the group 2 exams were scheduled for May 9, 11 and 13. The ICAI had scheduled the final exam on May 2, 4 and 6 for group 1 exam and May 8, 10 and 12 dates for group 2 exam.

Will the CA foundation exam date re-schedule?

The foundation exams has been scheduled to be held on June 20, 22, 24 and 26. However, if the foundation exam will be rescheduled, is not known. Also the official notification by the ICAI states that the institute will issue the revised schedule of the May 2024 examinations.

Will Lok Sabha Elections postpone entrance exams?

Meanwhile, many competitive and entrance exams dates are overlapping with this years Lok Sabha elections. The CUET-UG exams will be conducted between 15 May and 31 May, and of this, two exams dates are overlapping with the election dates i.e. 20 and 25 May. Another exam which will be held during election time is the NEET UG 2024 exam which is scheduled for May 5.

However, UGC Chairman, M Jagadesh clarified that UG exam will be held as per schedule. Taking to X, the chairman wrote, “NTA will conduct CUET-UG, as announced earlier, between May 15 and May 31, 2024. In this period, two dates overlap with the election dates on 20 and 25 May. After the last date for filling out applications on March 26, 2024, we will know the number of students registered for CUET-UG and their geographical distribution. Based on this data and the election dates, NTA will announce the date sheet for CUET-UG between 15 and 31 May." Speaking of the NEET UG exams, reports have stated that the exams scheduled to be held on 5 May will not be postponed.

