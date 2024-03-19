ICAI CA Inter, Final exams revised schedule to be out today on icai.org. Check all details here
ICAI to announce fresh CA exam dates because of Lok Sabha elections from April 19 to June 1. Previous exams were schedule to held in May.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has decided to release fresh dates for CA exams in light of the Lok Sabha elections, which are scheduled to take place from April 19 to June 1. The new exam dates will be announced today i.e. on 19 March. The ICAI CA exams are also scheduled to be held in the month of May. The 2024 Lok Sabha elections will commence from 19 April and will end on 1 June. The counting of votes will be done on 4 June.