CA Inter Result May 2026 LIVE: ICAI Council Member releases result time — Steps to check at caresults.icai.org

CA Inter Result May 2026 LIVE: Chartered Accountant (CA) Intermediate Examination result will be announced today by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). Students, who appeared for these examinations which were conducted between 5 May and 15 May, will be able to check their scorecard, qualifying status and rank at the official website of ICAI — caresults.icai.org.

A notice issued by Examination Department's Joint Secretary Anand Kumar Chaturvedi on 16 June 2026 said, "“The results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination held in May 2026 will be declared by the evening of 24th June 2026 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website caresults.icai.org.”

How to check CA Inter May 2026 result

Step-by-step guide to check and download CA Inter May 2026 result

Step 1: Visit ICAI's official result website at caresults.icai.org

Step 2: Select CA Intermediate May 2026 link.

Step 3: Enter roll number and registration ID in the necessary fields.

Step 4: Click on Submit to check and download scorecard. Take a printout of the same and keep a hard copy for future reference.

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